MinnesotaKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals386135Totals38111510
Arraez 3b5120Merrifield 2b4231
Buxton cf5230Lopez ss3210
Polanco 2b4101Perez dh4000
Donaldson dh4011Benintendi lf4122
Kepler rf4000C.Santana 1b4111
Sanó 1b4032Dozier rf5232
Rooker lf4010Mondesi 3b4221
Gordon ss4010Taylor cf5111
Jeffers c4221Gallagher c5022

Minnesota0001032006
Kansas City20222300x11

E_Merrifield (8). DP_Minnesota 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Kansas City 10. 2B_Buxton 2 (21), Donaldson (26), Mondesi 2 (8), Benintendi (27). HR_Jeffers (14), Dozier (16). SB_Lopez (22), Dozier (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Gant L,1-5486623
Farrell11-344432
Moran12-331112
Coulombe100000
Kansas City
Heasley W,1-151-364411
Speier11-342101
Holland11-320000
E.Santana110001

HBP_Gant (Perez), Heasley (Donaldson). WP_Gant.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:30. A_14,293 (37,903).

