|Minnesota
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|5
|Totals
|38
|11
|15
|10
|Arraez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Lopez ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Dozier rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Rooker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mondesi 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Gordon ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Jeffers c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Gallagher c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|103
|200
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|202
|223
|00x
|—
|11
E_Merrifield (8). DP_Minnesota 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Kansas City 10. 2B_Buxton 2 (21), Donaldson (26), Mondesi 2 (8), Benintendi (27). HR_Jeffers (14), Dozier (16). SB_Lopez (22), Dozier (5).
HBP_Gant (Perez), Heasley (Donaldson). WP_Gant.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:30. A_14,293 (37,903).
