|St. Louis
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|38
|12
|17
|12
|Nootbaar cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Garcia 3b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Goldschmidt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Gorman 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Massey 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Contreras c
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Perez c
|4
|2
|4
|4
|O'Neill lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Fermin c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burleson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Melendez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Walker rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Edman ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Beaty 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Velázquez rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Blanco pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Isbel cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|St. Louis
|003
|021
|002
|—
|8
|Kansas City
|450
|000
|12x
|—
|12
E_Duffy (8). DP_St. Louis 2, Kansas City 2. LOB_St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3. 2B_Contreras (24), Edman 2 (18), Nootbaar (17), Perez (19), Melendez (22), Olivares (18), Massey (12). HR_O'Neill (6), Contreras (13), Velázquez (1), Witt Jr. (21), Perez (18). SB_Blanco 2 (14), Isbel (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Wainwright L,3-7
|1
|9
|8
|8
|0
|0
|Thompson
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Naile
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pallante
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Zerpa W,1-1
|4
|5
|5
|4
|1
|2
|McArthur
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wittgren H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davidson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández H,12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heasley
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
Wainwright pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd, Thompson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Coleman (Nootbaar), Wittgren (Contreras), Heasley (Gorman).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, David Rackley.
T_2:59. A_26,271 (38,427).
