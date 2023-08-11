St. LouisKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals368118Totals38121712
Nootbaar cf4131Garcia 3b2220
Goldschmidt dh3000Duffy 3b3012
Arenado 3b5110Witt Jr. ss5223
Gorman 2b2200Massey 2b5110
Contreras c3235Perez c4244
O'Neill lf5122Fermin c0000
Burleson 1b5000Melendez lf4111
Walker rf5000Olivares dh4021
Edman ss4120Beaty 1b4000
Velázquez rf4121
Blanco pr-rf0100
Isbel cf3220

St. Louis0030210028
Kansas City45000012x12

E_Duffy (8). DP_St. Louis 2, Kansas City 2. LOB_St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3. 2B_Contreras (24), Edman 2 (18), Nootbaar (17), Perez (19), Melendez (22), Olivares (18), Massey (12). HR_O'Neill (6), Contreras (13), Velázquez (1), Witt Jr. (21), Perez (18). SB_Blanco 2 (14), Isbel (6).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Wainwright L,3-7198800
Thompson441105
Naile100000
Pallante243310
Kansas City
Coleman100030
Zerpa W,1-1455412
McArthur121100
Wittgren H,2110001
Davidson2-310010
Hernández H,121-300000
Heasley122200

Wainwright pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd, Thompson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Coleman (Nootbaar), Wittgren (Contreras), Heasley (Gorman).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:59. A_26,271 (38,427).

