Kansas City077317
Jacksonville06039

Second Quarter

Jac_FG McManus 32, 12:59.

KC_S.Moore 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :27.

Jac_FG McManus 49, :00.

Third Quarter

KC_Kelce 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:30.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG McManus 22, 13:43.

KC_FG Butker 38, 8:10.

KCJac
First downs1918
Total Net Yards399271
Rushes-yards22-10118-74
Passing298197
Punt Returns3-82-5
Kickoff Returns1-140-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int29-41-123-42-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-74-18
Punts4-48.255-48.6
Fumbles-Lost4-23-1
Penalties-Yards12-942-10
Time of Possession31:4928:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 12-70, Mahomes 7-30, Toney 1-3, Edwards-Helaire 1-0, McKinnon 1-(minus 2). Jacksonville, Etienne 12-40, Lawrence 5-26, D.Johnson 1-8.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 29-41-1-305. Jacksonville, Lawrence 22-41-0-216, Kirk 1-1-0-(minus 1).

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Toney 5-35, Kelce 4-26, Moore 3-70, Ju.Watson 3-62, Gray 3-38, McKinnon 3-24, Rice 2-20, Edwards-Helaire 2-17, Valdes-Scantling 2-13, Pacheco 1-0, D.Smith 1-0. Jacksonville, Kirk 11-110, Engram 6-57, Ridley 2-32, Etienne 2-2, D.Johnson 1-9, Agnew 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you