|Kansas City
|0
|7
|7
|3
|—
|17
|Jacksonville
|0
|6
|0
|3
|—
|9
Second Quarter
Jac_FG McManus 32, 12:59.
KC_S.Moore 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :27.
Jac_FG McManus 49, :00.
Third Quarter
KC_Kelce 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:30.
Fourth Quarter
Jac_FG McManus 22, 13:43.
KC_FG Butker 38, 8:10.
|KC
|Jac
|First downs
|19
|18
|Total Net Yards
|399
|271
|Rushes-yards
|22-101
|18-74
|Passing
|298
|197
|Punt Returns
|3-8
|2-5
|Kickoff Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-41-1
|23-42-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|4-18
|Punts
|4-48.25
|5-48.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-94
|2-10
|Time of Possession
|31:49
|28:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 12-70, Mahomes 7-30, Toney 1-3, Edwards-Helaire 1-0, McKinnon 1-(minus 2). Jacksonville, Etienne 12-40, Lawrence 5-26, D.Johnson 1-8.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 29-41-1-305. Jacksonville, Lawrence 22-41-0-216, Kirk 1-1-0-(minus 1).
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Toney 5-35, Kelce 4-26, Moore 3-70, Ju.Watson 3-62, Gray 3-38, McKinnon 3-24, Rice 2-20, Edwards-Helaire 2-17, Valdes-Scantling 2-13, Pacheco 1-0, D.Smith 1-0. Jacksonville, Kirk 11-110, Engram 6-57, Ridley 2-32, Etienne 2-2, D.Johnson 1-9, Agnew 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
