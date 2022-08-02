|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|6
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Isbel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Dozier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Lopez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Garcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|10
|1
|1
|9
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Harrison 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|García 2b-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|a-Sheets ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|1-Pollock pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Kansas City
|000
|101
|000_2
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100_1
|10
|0
a-sacrificed for Engel in the 7th.
1-ran for Sheets in the 9th.
LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Pasquantino (3), Vaughn (20). HR_Perez (14), off Kopech; Merrifield (6), off Kopech. RBIs_Perez (42), Merrifield (42), Sheets (25). SB_Lopez (8). SF_Sheets.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Garcia 2, Taylor); Chicago 3 (Vaughn 2, Grandal). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 5; Chicago 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Jiménez, Anderson. GIDP_Garcia, Anderson.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, Pratto); Chicago 1 (Moncada, García, Abreu).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, W, 4-7
|5
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|87
|4.70
|Mills, H, 3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|5.31
|Coleman, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.93
|Barlow, S, 17-20
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|2.36
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech, L, 4-7
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|100
|3.12
|Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.17
|Lambert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.05
Inherited runners-scored_Mills 1-0, Coleman 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:55. A_17,500 (40,615).
