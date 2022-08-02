Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3226216
Melendez rf400001.232
Isbel rf000000.211
Merrifield 2b411100.240
Perez c411100.209
Pasquantino dh401001.220
Dozier lf400001.251
Pratto 1b400003.209
Taylor cf201010.280
Lopez 3b302000.248
Garcia ss300000.316

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35110119
Anderson ss502001.313
Moncada 3b301011.205
Vaughn rf402000.290
Harrison 2b000000.233
Abreu 1b400001.298
Jiménez lf402001.250
Grandal dh400001.196
García 2b-cf411000.211
Zavala c401002.294
Engel cf200002.245
a-Sheets ph-rf101100.230
1-Pollock pr000000.236

Kansas City000101000_260
Chicago000000100_1100

a-sacrificed for Engel in the 7th.

1-ran for Sheets in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Pasquantino (3), Vaughn (20). HR_Perez (14), off Kopech; Merrifield (6), off Kopech. RBIs_Perez (42), Merrifield (42), Sheets (25). SB_Lopez (8). SF_Sheets.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Garcia 2, Taylor); Chicago 3 (Vaughn 2, Grandal). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 5; Chicago 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Jiménez, Anderson. GIDP_Garcia, Anderson.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, Pratto); Chicago 1 (Moncada, García, Abreu).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch, W, 4-751-360007874.70
Mills, H, 32-321100175.31
Coleman, H, 9100010152.93
Barlow, S, 17-20220002272.36
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech, L, 4-77622131003.12
Ruiz100001114.17
Lambert100002122.05

Inherited runners-scored_Mills 1-0, Coleman 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:55. A_17,500 (40,615).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

