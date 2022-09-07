|Cleveland
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Melendez c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Witt Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pratto 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Isbel lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Waters cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
LOB_Cleveland 9, Kansas City 11. 2B_Gonzalez 2 (24), Massey (7). SB_Eaton (5), Giménez (17), Witt Jr. (27). SF_Perez (3).
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
Stephan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:12. A_13,394 (37,903).
