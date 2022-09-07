ClevelandKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35181Totals30262
Kwan lf4000Melendez c5011
Rosario ss4010Witt Jr. 3b3010
Ramírez 3b4000Perez dh4021
Naylor dh4010Pratto 1b2010
Gonzalez rf3120Massey 2b4010
Giménez 2b4020Eaton rf2000
Miller 1b4011O'Hearn ph1000
Maile c4000Dozier rf0000
Straw cf4010Isbel lf3100
Waters cf2000
Lopez ss4100

Cleveland0001000001
Kansas City0000000022

LOB_Cleveland 9, Kansas City 11. 2B_Gonzalez 2 (24), Massey (7). SB_Eaton (5), Giménez (17), Witt Jr. (27). SF_Perez (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Morris430012
Hentges100001
De Los Santos H,32-310001
Karinchak H,52-300031
Stephan H,13110011
Shaw H,52-300001
Clase L,2-4 BS,31-342-312230
Kansas City
Greinke661112
Snider100011
Coleman120001
Barlow W,6-4100000

Stephan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:12. A_13,394 (37,903).

