|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|2
|4
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|8
|7
|Melendez c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.223
|Witt Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.246
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Pratto 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|a-O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Dozier rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Isbel lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Waters cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.209
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000_1
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|002_2
|6
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Eaton in the 8th.
LOB_Cleveland 9, Kansas City 11. 2B_Gonzalez 2 (24), Massey (7). RBIs_Miller (46), Melendez (52), Perez (66). SB_Eaton (5), Giménez (17), Witt Jr. (27). CS_Witt Jr. (6). SF_Perez.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Giménez 2, Miller 2); Kansas City 5 (Melendez, O'Hearn, Massey 2, Eaton). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Giménez.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morris
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|3.00
|Hentges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.72
|De Los Santos, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.62
|Karinchak, H, 5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|23
|1.01
|Stephan, H, 13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|2.53
|Shaw, H, 5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.15
|Clase, L, 2-4, BS, 31-34
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|19
|1.39
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|85
|4.00
|Snider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.79
|Coleman
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.50
|Barlow, W, 6-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.49
Inherited runners-scored_Karinchak 1-0, Stephan 2-0, Shaw 2-0. IBB_off Clase (Witt Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:12. A_13,394 (37,903).
