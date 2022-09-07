ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3518124
Kwan lf400010.289
Rosario ss401001.277
Ramírez 3b400001.277
Naylor dh401001.260
Gonzalez rf312010.286
Giménez 2b402000.305
Miller 1b401100.242
Maile c400001.224
Straw cf401000.202

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3026287
Melendez c501102.223
Witt Jr. 3b301021.246
Perez dh402100.239
Pratto 1b201020.200
Massey 2b401001.257
Eaton rf200011.245
a-O'Hearn ph100000.224
Dozier rf000000.238
Isbel lf310011.212
Waters cf200021.209
Lopez ss410000.239

Cleveland000100000_180
Kansas City000000002_260

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Eaton in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 9, Kansas City 11. 2B_Gonzalez 2 (24), Massey (7). RBIs_Miller (46), Melendez (52), Perez (66). SB_Eaton (5), Giménez (17), Witt Jr. (27). CS_Witt Jr. (6). SF_Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Giménez 2, Miller 2); Kansas City 5 (Melendez, O'Hearn, Massey 2, Eaton). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Giménez.

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morris430012613.00
Hentges10000192.72
De Los Santos, H, 32-310001102.62
Karinchak, H, 52-300031231.01
Stephan, H, 13110011272.53
Shaw, H, 52-30000165.15
Clase, L, 2-4, BS, 31-342-312230191.39
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke661112854.00
Snider100011165.79
Coleman120001172.50
Barlow, W, 6-410000092.49

Inherited runners-scored_Karinchak 1-0, Stephan 2-0, Shaw 2-0. IBB_off Clase (Witt Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:12. A_13,394 (37,903).

