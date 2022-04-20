MinnesotaKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29050Totals29261
Polanco 2b3010Merrifield rf4110
Correa ss4010Lopez 2b4010
Urshela 3b4000Witt Jr. 3b3000
Garlick rf2010Perez dh3010
Kepler ph-rf1010Benintendi lf3110
Sánchez c4000Dozier 1b3010
Larnach lf3000Mondesi ss3011
Sanó 1b3010Taylor cf3000
Jeffers dh3000Gallagher c3000
Celestino cf1000
Arraez ph1000
Gordon cf0000

Minnesota0000000000
Kansas City10001000x2

DP_Minnesota 1, Kansas City 3. LOB_Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3. 2B_Merrifield (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Paddack L,0-2552204
Thielbar110002
Stashak200002
Kansas City
Lynch W,1-1540012
Snider H,2100010
Brentz H,2100002
Staumont H,1100002
Barlow S,1-1110000

Lynch pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Lynch (Celestino).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:29. A_8,969 (37,903).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

