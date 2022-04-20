|Minnesota
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|1
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Witt Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garlick rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Perez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kepler ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Larnach lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Celestino cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|010
|00x
|—
|2
DP_Minnesota 1, Kansas City 3. LOB_Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3. 2B_Merrifield (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Paddack L,0-2
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Thielbar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stashak
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|Lynch W,1-1
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Snider H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brentz H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Staumont H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow S,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lynch pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Lynch (Celestino).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:29. A_8,969 (37,903).
