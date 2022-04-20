|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|2
|6
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Garlick rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Kepler ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Larnach lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Jeffers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.148
|Celestino cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|b-Arraez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Gordon cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|1
|0
|8
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.367
|Witt Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.128
|Perez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.371
|Dozier 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.147
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|010
|00x_2
|6
|0
a-walked for Garlick in the 6th. b-struck out for Celestino in the 8th.
LOB_Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3. 2B_Merrifield (1). RBIs_Mondesi (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Larnach, Correa); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 2; Kansas City 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Sánchez, Witt Jr.. GIDP_Correa, Urshela, Sánchez, Witt Jr..
DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Polanco, Sanó); Kansas City 3 (Mondesi, Lopez, Dozier; Lopez, Mondesi, Dozier; Witt Jr., Lopez, Dozier).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, L, 0-2
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|71
|5.00
|Thielbar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|17.18
|Stashak
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|6.75
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, W, 1-1
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|81
|5.40
|Snider, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|0.00
|Brentz, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|9.00
|Staumont, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.00
|Barlow, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.35
Inherited runners-scored_Snider 1-0. HBP_Lynch (Celestino).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:29. A_8,969 (37,903).
