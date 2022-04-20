MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2905026
Polanco 2b301010.214
Correa ss401001.190
Urshela 3b400001.257
Garlick rf201000.222
a-Kepler ph-rf101010.189
Sánchez c400000.216
Larnach lf300000.174
Sanó 1b301001.091
Jeffers dh300002.148
Celestino cf100000.125
b-Arraez ph100001.313
Gordon cf000000.231

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2926108
Merrifield rf411000.150
Lopez 2b401000.367
Witt Jr. 3b300001.128
Perez dh301001.237
Benintendi lf311001.371
Dozier 1b301002.294
Mondesi ss301101.147
Taylor cf300000.207
Gallagher c300002.250

Minnesota000000000_050
Kansas City10001000x_260

a-walked for Garlick in the 6th. b-struck out for Celestino in the 8th.

LOB_Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3. 2B_Merrifield (1). RBIs_Mondesi (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Larnach, Correa); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 2; Kansas City 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Sánchez, Witt Jr.. GIDP_Correa, Urshela, Sánchez, Witt Jr..

DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Polanco, Sanó); Kansas City 3 (Mondesi, Lopez, Dozier; Lopez, Mondesi, Dozier; Witt Jr., Lopez, Dozier).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Paddack, L, 0-2552204715.00
Thielbar1100021517.18
Stashak200002216.75
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch, W, 1-1540012815.40
Snider, H, 2100010150.00
Brentz, H, 2100002139.00
Staumont, H, 1100002123.00
Barlow, S, 1-1110000141.35

Inherited runners-scored_Snider 1-0. HBP_Lynch (Celestino).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:29. A_8,969 (37,903).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

