Tennessee01430017
Kansas City3608320

First Quarter

KC_FG Butker 23, 6:47.

Second Quarter

KC_Hardman 7 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 14:55.

Ten_Henry 4 run (Bullock kick), 10:48.

Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), 5:24.

Third Quarter

Ten_FG Bullock 44, 9:58.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Mahomes 14 run (Mahomes run), 2:56.

First Overtime

KC_FG Butker 28, 4:04.

A_73,475.

TenKC
First downs929
Total Net Yards229499
Rushes-yards29-17219-77
Passing57422
Punt Returns2-115-59
Kickoff Returns4-722-39
Interceptions Ret.1-40-0
Comp-Att-Int5-16-043-68-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-234-24
Punts8-48.756-47.167
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards8-5110-69
Time of Possession26:2341:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 17-115, Willis 8-40, Hilliard 3-12, Haskins 1-5. Kansas City, Mahomes 6-63, Edwards-Helaire 4-5, Pacheco 5-5, McKinnon 3-4, Burton 1-0.

PASSING_Tennessee, Willis 5-16-0-80. Kansas City, Mahomes 43-68-1-446.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Hooper 2-34, Okonkwo 1-48, Haskins 1-2, Hilliard 1-(minus 4). Kansas City, Kelce 10-106, Smith-Schuster 10-88, Hardman 6-79, McKinnon 6-40, Gray 3-45, Ju.Watson 2-37, Toney 2-12, Edwards-Helaire 1-14, Valdes-Scantling 1-12, Burton 1-9, Pacheco 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 47.

