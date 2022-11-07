|Tennessee
|0
|14
|3
|0
|0
|—
|17
|Kansas City
|3
|6
|0
|8
|3
|—
|20
First Quarter
KC_FG Butker 23, 6:47.
Second Quarter
KC_Hardman 7 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 14:55.
Ten_Henry 4 run (Bullock kick), 10:48.
Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), 5:24.
Third Quarter
Ten_FG Bullock 44, 9:58.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Mahomes 14 run (Mahomes run), 2:56.
First Overtime
KC_FG Butker 28, 4:04.
A_73,475.
|Ten
|KC
|First downs
|9
|29
|Total Net Yards
|229
|499
|Rushes-yards
|29-172
|19-77
|Passing
|57
|422
|Punt Returns
|2-11
|5-59
|Kickoff Returns
|4-72
|2-39
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-4
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-16-0
|43-68-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-23
|4-24
|Punts
|8-48.75
|6-47.167
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-51
|10-69
|Time of Possession
|26:23
|41:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 17-115, Willis 8-40, Hilliard 3-12, Haskins 1-5. Kansas City, Mahomes 6-63, Edwards-Helaire 4-5, Pacheco 5-5, McKinnon 3-4, Burton 1-0.
PASSING_Tennessee, Willis 5-16-0-80. Kansas City, Mahomes 43-68-1-446.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Hooper 2-34, Okonkwo 1-48, Haskins 1-2, Hilliard 1-(minus 4). Kansas City, Kelce 10-106, Smith-Schuster 10-88, Hardman 6-79, McKinnon 6-40, Gray 3-45, Ju.Watson 2-37, Toney 2-12, Edwards-Helaire 1-14, Valdes-Scantling 1-12, Burton 1-9, Pacheco 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.