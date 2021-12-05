|Denver
|0
|3
|0
|6
|—
|9
|Kansas City
|10
|0
|3
|9
|—
|22
First Quarter
KC_Mahomes 10 run (Butker kick), 6:56. Drive: 12 plays, 72 yards, 6:03. Key Plays: Edwards-Helaire 10 run; Burton 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Mahomes 12 pass to Robinson; Mahomes 13 pass to Hill; Mahomes 9 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 7, Denver 0.
KC_FG Butker 56, 2:22. Drive: 9 plays, 42 yards, 3:30. Key Plays: Mahomes 29 pass to Edwards-Helaire; Mahomes 14 pass to Pringle on 3rd-and-10. Kansas City 10, Denver 0.
Second Quarter
Den_FG McManus 42, 13:34. Drive: 11 plays, 51 yards, 3:48. Key Plays: Bridgewater 36 pass to Jeudy; J.Williams 14 run; Bridgewater 9 run on 3rd-and-8; Bridgewater 10 pass to Okwuegbunam on 3rd-and-30. Kansas City 10, Denver 3.
Third Quarter
KC_FG Butker 45, 5:35. Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 3:23. Key Plays: Mahomes 14 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 38 pass to Da.Williams. Kansas City 13, Denver 3.
Fourth Quarter
KC_FG Butker 26, 13:26. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 1:34. Key Play: Mahomes 4 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-6. Kansas City 16, Denver 3.
KC_Sorensen 75 interception return (kick failed), 9:42. Kansas City 22, Denver 3.
Den_J.Williams 13 pass from Bridgewater (pass failed), 5:12. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:30. Key Plays: Bridgewater 13 pass to Jeudy; Bridgewater 19 pass to Boone on 3rd-and-10; Boone 16 run; Bridgewater 12 pass to Fant. Kansas City 22, Denver 9.
A_73,185.
|Den
|KC
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|15
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-14
|5-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|3-6
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|404
|267
|Total Plays
|72
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|4.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|154
|89
|Rushes
|31
|24
|Avg per rush
|4.968
|3.708
|NET YARDS PASSING
|250
|178
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-7
|1-6
|Gross-Yds passing
|257
|184
|Completed-Att.
|22-40
|15-29
|Had Intercepted
|2
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.098
|5.933
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-2-2
|6-5-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-53.333
|4-47.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|50
|101
|Punt Returns
|3-6
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|2-44
|0-0
|Interceptions
|1-0
|2-88
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-37
|7-60
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:30
|26:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Denver, J.Williams 23-102, Boone 4-35, Bridgewater 4-17. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-54, Williams 5-20, Mahomes 4-12, Burton 1-3.
PASSING_Denver, Bridgewater 22-40-2-257. Kansas City, Mahomes 15-29-1-184.
RECEIVING_Denver, J.Williams 6-76, Jeudy 4-77, Fant 4-33, Okwuegbunam 3-21, Sutton 2-15, Boone 1-19, T.Patrick 1-9, Hinton 1-7. Kansas City, Williams 3-60, Edwards-Helaire 3-28, Kelce 3-27, Hill 2-22, Robinson 2-21, Pringle 1-14, Hardman 1-12.
PUNT RETURNS_Denver, D.Spencer 3-6. Kansas City, Hughes 2-13.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Denver, D.Spencer 2-44. Kansas City, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Denver, Browning 7-1-0, Young 5-4-0, D.Jones 3-1-1, Reed 2-2-0, Chubb 2-1-0, Darby 2-0-0, Simmons 2-0-0, D.Williams 1-5-0, Stephen 1-2-0, Jackson 1-1-0, Boone 1-0-0, Cooper 1-0-0, S.Harris 0-3-0, Surtain 0-1-0. Kansas City, Mathieu 7-2-0, Ward 5-3-0, Gay 4-4-.5, Thornhill 4-2-0, Reed 4-1-0, Baker 3-1-0, Niemann 3-1-0, Hitchens 2-3-0, Sneed 2-2-0, Sorensen 2-0-0, Wharton 2-0-0, Ingram 1-2-.5, Bolton 1-2-0, Hill 1-0-0, Nnadi 0-3-0, Danna 0-2-0, Jones 0-2-0, Okafor 0-2-0, Clark 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Denver, Surtain 1-0. Kansas City, Sorensen 1-75, Thornhill 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Tra Blake, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Gary Cavaletto, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Andrew Lambert.