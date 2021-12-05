Denver03069
Kansas City1003922

First Quarter

KC_Mahomes 10 run (Butker kick), 6:56. Drive: 12 plays, 72 yards, 6:03. Key Plays: Edwards-Helaire 10 run; Burton 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Mahomes 12 pass to Robinson; Mahomes 13 pass to Hill; Mahomes 9 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 7, Denver 0.

KC_FG Butker 56, 2:22. Drive: 9 plays, 42 yards, 3:30. Key Plays: Mahomes 29 pass to Edwards-Helaire; Mahomes 14 pass to Pringle on 3rd-and-10. Kansas City 10, Denver 0.

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 42, 13:34. Drive: 11 plays, 51 yards, 3:48. Key Plays: Bridgewater 36 pass to Jeudy; J.Williams 14 run; Bridgewater 9 run on 3rd-and-8; Bridgewater 10 pass to Okwuegbunam on 3rd-and-30. Kansas City 10, Denver 3.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Butker 45, 5:35. Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 3:23. Key Plays: Mahomes 14 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 38 pass to Da.Williams. Kansas City 13, Denver 3.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Butker 26, 13:26. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 1:34. Key Play: Mahomes 4 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-6. Kansas City 16, Denver 3.

KC_Sorensen 75 interception return (kick failed), 9:42. Kansas City 22, Denver 3.

Den_J.Williams 13 pass from Bridgewater (pass failed), 5:12. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:30. Key Plays: Bridgewater 13 pass to Jeudy; Bridgewater 19 pass to Boone on 3rd-and-10; Boone 16 run; Bridgewater 12 pass to Fant. Kansas City 22, Denver 9.

A_73,185.

DenKC
FIRST DOWNS2215
Rushing127
Passing108
Penalty00
THIRD DOWN EFF4-145-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF3-60-0
TOTAL NET YARDS404267
Total Plays7254
Avg Gain5.64.9
NET YARDS RUSHING15489
Rushes3124
Avg per rush4.9683.708
NET YARDS PASSING250178
Sacked-Yds lost1-71-6
Gross-Yds passing257184
Completed-Att.22-4015-29
Had Intercepted21
Yards-Pass Play6.0985.933
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-2-26-5-4
PUNTS-Avg.3-53.3334-47.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE50101
Punt Returns3-62-13
Kickoff Returns2-440-0
Interceptions1-02-88
PENALTIES-Yds5-377-60
FUMBLES-Lost2-10-0
TIME OF POSSESSION33:3026:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, J.Williams 23-102, Boone 4-35, Bridgewater 4-17. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-54, Williams 5-20, Mahomes 4-12, Burton 1-3.

PASSING_Denver, Bridgewater 22-40-2-257. Kansas City, Mahomes 15-29-1-184.

RECEIVING_Denver, J.Williams 6-76, Jeudy 4-77, Fant 4-33, Okwuegbunam 3-21, Sutton 2-15, Boone 1-19, T.Patrick 1-9, Hinton 1-7. Kansas City, Williams 3-60, Edwards-Helaire 3-28, Kelce 3-27, Hill 2-22, Robinson 2-21, Pringle 1-14, Hardman 1-12.

PUNT RETURNS_Denver, D.Spencer 3-6. Kansas City, Hughes 2-13.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Denver, D.Spencer 2-44. Kansas City, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Denver, Browning 7-1-0, Young 5-4-0, D.Jones 3-1-1, Reed 2-2-0, Chubb 2-1-0, Darby 2-0-0, Simmons 2-0-0, D.Williams 1-5-0, Stephen 1-2-0, Jackson 1-1-0, Boone 1-0-0, Cooper 1-0-0, S.Harris 0-3-0, Surtain 0-1-0. Kansas City, Mathieu 7-2-0, Ward 5-3-0, Gay 4-4-.5, Thornhill 4-2-0, Reed 4-1-0, Baker 3-1-0, Niemann 3-1-0, Hitchens 2-3-0, Sneed 2-2-0, Sorensen 2-0-0, Wharton 2-0-0, Ingram 1-2-.5, Bolton 1-2-0, Hill 1-0-0, Nnadi 0-3-0, Danna 0-2-0, Jones 0-2-0, Okafor 0-2-0, Clark 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Denver, Surtain 1-0. Kansas City, Sorensen 1-75, Thornhill 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Tra Blake, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Gary Cavaletto, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Andrew Lambert.

