|Denver
|0
|3
|0
|6
|—
|9
|Kansas City
|10
|0
|3
|9
|—
|22
First Quarter
KC_Mahomes 10 run (Butker kick), 6:56.
KC_FG Butker 56, 2:22.
Second Quarter
Den_FG McManus 42, 13:34.
Third Quarter
KC_FG Butker 45, 5:35.
Fourth Quarter
KC_FG Butker 26, 13:26.
KC_Sorensen 75 interception return (kick failed), 9:42.
Den_J.Williams 13 pass from Bridgewater (pass failed), 5:12.
A_73,185.
|Den
|KC
|First downs
|22
|15
|Total Net Yards
|404
|267
|Rushes-yards
|31-154
|24-89
|Passing
|250
|178
|Punt Returns
|3-6
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|2-44
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-88
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-40-2
|15-29-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|1-6
|Punts
|3-53.333
|4-47.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-37
|7-60
|Time of Possession
|33:30
|26:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Denver, J.Williams 23-102, Boone 4-35, Bridgewater 4-17. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-54, Williams 5-20, Mahomes 4-12, Burton 1-3.
PASSING_Denver, Bridgewater 22-40-2-257. Kansas City, Mahomes 15-29-1-184.
RECEIVING_Denver, J.Williams 6-76, Jeudy 4-77, Fant 4-33, Okwuegbunam 3-21, Sutton 2-15, Boone 1-19, T.Patrick 1-9, Hinton 1-7. Kansas City, Williams 3-60, Edwards-Helaire 3-28, Kelce 3-27, Hill 2-22, Robinson 2-21, Pringle 1-14, Hardman 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.