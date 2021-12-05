Denver03069
Kansas City1003922

First Quarter

KC_Mahomes 10 run (Butker kick), 6:56.

KC_FG Butker 56, 2:22.

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 42, 13:34.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Butker 45, 5:35.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Butker 26, 13:26.

KC_Sorensen 75 interception return (kick failed), 9:42.

Den_J.Williams 13 pass from Bridgewater (pass failed), 5:12.

A_73,185.

DenKC
First downs2215
Total Net Yards404267
Rushes-yards31-15424-89
Passing250178
Punt Returns3-62-13
Kickoff Returns2-440-0
Interceptions Ret.1-02-88
Comp-Att-Int22-40-215-29-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-71-6
Punts3-53.3334-47.5
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards5-377-60
Time of Possession33:3026:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, J.Williams 23-102, Boone 4-35, Bridgewater 4-17. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-54, Williams 5-20, Mahomes 4-12, Burton 1-3.

PASSING_Denver, Bridgewater 22-40-2-257. Kansas City, Mahomes 15-29-1-184.

RECEIVING_Denver, J.Williams 6-76, Jeudy 4-77, Fant 4-33, Okwuegbunam 3-21, Sutton 2-15, Boone 1-19, T.Patrick 1-9, Hinton 1-7. Kansas City, Williams 3-60, Edwards-Helaire 3-28, Kelce 3-27, Hill 2-22, Robinson 2-21, Pringle 1-14, Hardman 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

