Cincinnati067720
Kansas City3107323

First Quarter

KC_FG Butker 43, 8:50.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 24, 14:58.

Cin_FG McPherson 30, 8:36.

KC_Kelce 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:50.

Cin_FG McPherson 23, :00.

Third Quarter

Cin_Higgins 27 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:54.

KC_Valdes-Scantling 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:15.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_S.Perine 2 run (McPherson kick), 13:30.

KC_FG Butker 45, :03.

A_73,426.

CinKC
First downs1823
Total Net Yards309357
Rushes-yards17-7120-42
Passing238315
Punt Returns1-53-41
Kickoff Returns3-563-63
Interceptions Ret.0-02-6
Comp-Att-Int26-41-229-43-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-323-11
Punts4-49.04-37.75
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards9-714-55
Time of Possession27:0932:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Burrow 4-30, Perine 5-22, Mixon 8-19. Kansas City, Pacheco 10-26, Mahomes 3-8, Hardman 2-7, McKinnon 4-1, R.Jones 1-0.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 26-41-2-270. Kansas City, Mahomes 29-43-0-326.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Higgins 6-83, Chase 6-75, Hurst 4-37, Mixon 3-15, Perine 3-4, Boyd 2-40, Wilcox 1-10, Irwin 1-6. Kansas City, Kelce 7-78, Valdes-Scantling 6-116, Pacheco 5-59, Moore 3-13, McKinnon 2-17, Hardman 2-10, Kemp 1-13, Toney 1-9, Smith-Schuster 1-7, Gray 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

