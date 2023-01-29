|Cincinnati
|0
|6
|7
|7
|—
|20
|Kansas City
|3
|10
|7
|3
|—
|23
First Quarter
KC_FG Butker 43, 8:50.
Second Quarter
KC_FG Butker 24, 14:58.
Cin_FG McPherson 30, 8:36.
KC_Kelce 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:50.
Cin_FG McPherson 23, :00.
Third Quarter
Cin_Higgins 27 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:54.
KC_Valdes-Scantling 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:15.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_S.Perine 2 run (McPherson kick), 13:30.
KC_FG Butker 45, :03.
A_73,426.
|Cin
|KC
|First downs
|18
|23
|Total Net Yards
|309
|357
|Rushes-yards
|17-71
|20-42
|Passing
|238
|315
|Punt Returns
|1-5
|3-41
|Kickoff Returns
|3-56
|3-63
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-6
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-41-2
|29-43-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-32
|3-11
|Punts
|4-49.0
|4-37.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-71
|4-55
|Time of Possession
|27:09
|32:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Burrow 4-30, Perine 5-22, Mixon 8-19. Kansas City, Pacheco 10-26, Mahomes 3-8, Hardman 2-7, McKinnon 4-1, R.Jones 1-0.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 26-41-2-270. Kansas City, Mahomes 29-43-0-326.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Higgins 6-83, Chase 6-75, Hurst 4-37, Mixon 3-15, Perine 3-4, Boyd 2-40, Wilcox 1-10, Irwin 1-6. Kansas City, Kelce 7-78, Valdes-Scantling 6-116, Pacheco 5-59, Moore 3-13, McKinnon 2-17, Hardman 2-10, Kemp 1-13, Toney 1-9, Smith-Schuster 1-7, Gray 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
