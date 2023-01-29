Cincinnati067720
Kansas City3107323

First Quarter

KC_FG Butker 43, 8:50. Drive: 7 plays, 39 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Mahomes 16 pass to Pacheco; Mahomes 16 pass to Kelce. Kansas City 3, Cincinnati 0.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 24, 14:58. Drive: 12 plays, 60 yards, 6:18. Key Plays: Mahomes 18 pass to Pacheco; Hardman 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Mahomes 12 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 13 pass to McKinnon; Mahomes 13 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-19. Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 0.

Cin_FG McPherson 30, 8:36. Drive: 14 plays, 63 yards, 6:22. Key Plays: S.Perine 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 10 pass to Wilcox; Burrow 16 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-14; Burrow 24 pass to Boyd. Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 3.

KC_Kelce 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:50. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:43. Key Plays: Mahomes 11 pass to Valdes-Scantling; Mahomes 29 pass to Valdes-Scantling. Kansas City 13, Cincinnati 3.

Cin_FG McPherson 23, :00. Drive: 12 plays, 90 yards, 2:03. Key Plays: Thornhill 0 interception return to Cincinnati 28; Burrow 17 pass to Chase; Mixon 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 11 pass to Higgins; Burrow 21 pass to Higgins. Kansas City 13, Cincinnati 6.

Third Quarter

Cin_Higgins 27 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:54. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 3:35. Key Play: Burrow 11 run on 3rd-and-6. Cincinnati 13, Kansas City 13.

KC_Valdes-Scantling 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:15. Drive: 12 plays, 77 yards, 5:39. Key Plays: Moore kick return to Kansas City 23; Mahomes 11 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-4; Mahomes 25 pass to Valdes-Scantling; Mahomes 7 pass to Valdes-Scantling on 3rd-and-7. Kansas City 20, Cincinnati 13.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_S.Perine 2 run (McPherson kick), 13:30. Drive: 6 plays, 45 yards, 2:25. Key Play: Burrow 35 pass to Chase on 4th-and-6. Cincinnati 20, Kansas City 20.

KC_FG Butker 45, :03. Drive: 4 plays, 26 yards, 00:27. Key Play: Mahomes 5 run on 3rd-and-4. Kansas City 23, Cincinnati 20.

A_73,426.

CinKC
FIRST DOWNS1823
Rushing63
Passing1117
Penalty13
THIRD DOWN EFF6-147-14
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-11-1
TOTAL NET YARDS309357
Total Plays6366
Avg Gain4.95.4
NET YARDS RUSHING7142
Rushes1720
Avg per rush4.1762.1
NET YARDS PASSING238315
Sacked-Yds lost5-323-11
Gross-Yds passing270326
Completed-Att.26-4129-43
Had Intercepted20
Yards-Pass Play5.1746.848
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-3-16-3-3
PUNTS-Avg.4-49.04-37.75
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE61110
Punt Returns1-53-41
Kickoff Returns3-563-63
Interceptions0-02-6
PENALTIES-Yds9-714-55
FUMBLES-Lost0-02-1
TIME OF POSSESSION27:0932:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Burrow 4-30, Perine 5-22, Mixon 8-19. Kansas City, Pacheco 10-26, Mahomes 3-8, Hardman 2-7, McKinnon 4-1, R.Jones 1-0.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 26-41-2-270. Kansas City, Mahomes 29-43-0-326.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Higgins 6-83, Chase 6-75, Hurst 4-37, Mixon 3-15, Perine 3-4, Boyd 2-40, Wilcox 1-10, Irwin 1-6. Kansas City, Kelce 7-78, Valdes-Scantling 6-116, Pacheco 5-59, Moore 3-13, McKinnon 2-17, Hardman 2-10, Kemp 1-13, Toney 1-9, Smith-Schuster 1-7, Gray 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Cincinnati, Taylor 1-5. Kansas City, Moore 2-29, Toney 1-12.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Cincinnati, T.Williams 2-46, Irwin 1-8. Kansas City, Pacheco 2-45, Moore 1-18.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cincinnati, Bell 5-2-0, Apple 5-1-0, L.Wilson 5-1-0, Hilton 4-1-0, Bates 3-3-0, Ossai 3-2-0, Pratt 2-5-0, C.Sample 2-0-1, Reader 1-3-0, Taylor-Britt 1-2-0, Tupou 1-2-0, Hubbard 1-1-1, Hendrickson 1-1-0, Higgins 1-0-0, Hurst 1-0-0, Carter 0-3-0, B.Hill 0-1-0. Kansas City, Reid 7-0-0, McDuffie 6-0-0, Cook 4-0-0, Ja.Watson 4-0-0, Danna 3-2-0, C.Jones 3-1-2, J.Williams 3-1-0, Saunders 3-0-0, Clark 2-1-1.5, Thornhill 2-1-0, Bolton 1-3-0, Karlaftis 1-0-1, Sneed 1-0-0, Gay 0-1-.5, Harris 0-1-0, Nnadi 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Cincinnati, None. Kansas City, Ja.Watson 1-10, J.Williams 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Ramon George, HL Kent Payne, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Roddy Ames.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

