|Cincinnati
|0
|6
|7
|7
|—
|20
|Kansas City
|3
|10
|7
|3
|—
|23
First Quarter
KC_FG Butker 43, 8:50. Drive: 7 plays, 39 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Mahomes 16 pass to Pacheco; Mahomes 16 pass to Kelce. Kansas City 3, Cincinnati 0.
Second Quarter
KC_FG Butker 24, 14:58. Drive: 12 plays, 60 yards, 6:18. Key Plays: Mahomes 18 pass to Pacheco; Hardman 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Mahomes 12 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 13 pass to McKinnon; Mahomes 13 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-19. Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 0.
Cin_FG McPherson 30, 8:36. Drive: 14 plays, 63 yards, 6:22. Key Plays: S.Perine 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 10 pass to Wilcox; Burrow 16 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-14; Burrow 24 pass to Boyd. Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 3.
KC_Kelce 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:50. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:43. Key Plays: Mahomes 11 pass to Valdes-Scantling; Mahomes 29 pass to Valdes-Scantling. Kansas City 13, Cincinnati 3.
Cin_FG McPherson 23, :00. Drive: 12 plays, 90 yards, 2:03. Key Plays: Thornhill 0 interception return to Cincinnati 28; Burrow 17 pass to Chase; Mixon 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 11 pass to Higgins; Burrow 21 pass to Higgins. Kansas City 13, Cincinnati 6.
Third Quarter
Cin_Higgins 27 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:54. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 3:35. Key Play: Burrow 11 run on 3rd-and-6. Cincinnati 13, Kansas City 13.
KC_Valdes-Scantling 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:15. Drive: 12 plays, 77 yards, 5:39. Key Plays: Moore kick return to Kansas City 23; Mahomes 11 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-4; Mahomes 25 pass to Valdes-Scantling; Mahomes 7 pass to Valdes-Scantling on 3rd-and-7. Kansas City 20, Cincinnati 13.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_S.Perine 2 run (McPherson kick), 13:30. Drive: 6 plays, 45 yards, 2:25. Key Play: Burrow 35 pass to Chase on 4th-and-6. Cincinnati 20, Kansas City 20.
KC_FG Butker 45, :03. Drive: 4 plays, 26 yards, 00:27. Key Play: Mahomes 5 run on 3rd-and-4. Kansas City 23, Cincinnati 20.
A_73,426.
|Cin
|KC
|FIRST DOWNS
|18
|23
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|11
|17
|Penalty
|1
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-14
|7-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|309
|357
|Total Plays
|63
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|71
|42
|Rushes
|17
|20
|Avg per rush
|4.176
|2.1
|NET YARDS PASSING
|238
|315
|Sacked-Yds lost
|5-32
|3-11
|Gross-Yds passing
|270
|326
|Completed-Att.
|26-41
|29-43
|Had Intercepted
|2
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.174
|6.848
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-3-1
|6-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-49.0
|4-37.75
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|61
|110
|Punt Returns
|1-5
|3-41
|Kickoff Returns
|3-56
|3-63
|Interceptions
|0-0
|2-6
|PENALTIES-Yds
|9-71
|4-55
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:09
|32:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Burrow 4-30, Perine 5-22, Mixon 8-19. Kansas City, Pacheco 10-26, Mahomes 3-8, Hardman 2-7, McKinnon 4-1, R.Jones 1-0.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 26-41-2-270. Kansas City, Mahomes 29-43-0-326.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Higgins 6-83, Chase 6-75, Hurst 4-37, Mixon 3-15, Perine 3-4, Boyd 2-40, Wilcox 1-10, Irwin 1-6. Kansas City, Kelce 7-78, Valdes-Scantling 6-116, Pacheco 5-59, Moore 3-13, McKinnon 2-17, Hardman 2-10, Kemp 1-13, Toney 1-9, Smith-Schuster 1-7, Gray 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS_Cincinnati, Taylor 1-5. Kansas City, Moore 2-29, Toney 1-12.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Cincinnati, T.Williams 2-46, Irwin 1-8. Kansas City, Pacheco 2-45, Moore 1-18.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cincinnati, Bell 5-2-0, Apple 5-1-0, L.Wilson 5-1-0, Hilton 4-1-0, Bates 3-3-0, Ossai 3-2-0, Pratt 2-5-0, C.Sample 2-0-1, Reader 1-3-0, Taylor-Britt 1-2-0, Tupou 1-2-0, Hubbard 1-1-1, Hendrickson 1-1-0, Higgins 1-0-0, Hurst 1-0-0, Carter 0-3-0, B.Hill 0-1-0. Kansas City, Reid 7-0-0, McDuffie 6-0-0, Cook 4-0-0, Ja.Watson 4-0-0, Danna 3-2-0, C.Jones 3-1-2, J.Williams 3-1-0, Saunders 3-0-0, Clark 2-1-1.5, Thornhill 2-1-0, Bolton 1-3-0, Karlaftis 1-0-1, Sneed 1-0-0, Gay 0-1-.5, Harris 0-1-0, Nnadi 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Cincinnati, None. Kansas City, Ja.Watson 1-10, J.Williams 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Ramon George, HL Kent Payne, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Roddy Ames.
