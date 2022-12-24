|Seattle
First Quarter
KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41.
Second Quarter
KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56.
KC_FG Butker 47, 2:40.
Sea_FG Myers 22, :00.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 4:42.
Sea_Fant 6 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:25.
A_73,331.
|Sea
|KC
|First downs
|19
|14
|Total Net Yards
|333
|297
|Rushes-yards
|31-133
|22-77
|Passing
|200
|220
|Punt Returns
|2-12
|3-18
|Kickoff Returns
|3-68
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-40-1
|16-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|1-4
|Punts
|5-47.6
|6-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-35
|5-39
|Time of Possession
|35:02
|24:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Walker 26-107, G.Smith 3-16, Dallas 2-10. Kansas City, Pacheco 14-58, Mahomes 2-8, McKinnon 5-7, R.Jones 1-4.
PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 25-40-1-215. Kansas City, Mahomes 16-28-0-224.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 7-81, Dallas 6-32, Parkinson 3-45, Treadwell 3-26, Fant 2-12, Walker 2-(minus 2), Dissly 1-19, Hart 1-2. Kansas City, Kelce 6-113, McKinnon 3-31, Smith-Schuster 3-27, Pacheco 1-32, Gray 1-8, Toney 1-8, Moore 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
