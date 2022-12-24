Seattle030710
Kansas City7100724

First Quarter

KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41.

Second Quarter

KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56.

KC_FG Butker 47, 2:40.

Sea_FG Myers 22, :00.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 4:42.

Sea_Fant 6 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:25.

A_73,331.

SeaKC
First downs1914
Total Net Yards333297
Rushes-yards31-13322-77
Passing200220
Punt Returns2-123-18
Kickoff Returns3-681-19
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int25-40-116-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-151-4
Punts5-47.66-41.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-355-39
Time of Possession35:0224:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Walker 26-107, G.Smith 3-16, Dallas 2-10. Kansas City, Pacheco 14-58, Mahomes 2-8, McKinnon 5-7, R.Jones 1-4.

PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 25-40-1-215. Kansas City, Mahomes 16-28-0-224.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 7-81, Dallas 6-32, Parkinson 3-45, Treadwell 3-26, Fant 2-12, Walker 2-(minus 2), Dissly 1-19, Hart 1-2. Kansas City, Kelce 6-113, McKinnon 3-31, Smith-Schuster 3-27, Pacheco 1-32, Gray 1-8, Toney 1-8, Moore 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

