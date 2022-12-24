Seattle030710
Kansas City7100724

First Quarter

KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41. Drive: 9 plays, 63 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: Mahomes 16 pass to McKinnon; Pacheco 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 7, Seattle 0.

Second Quarter

KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56. Drive: 7 plays, 53 yards, 3:21. Key Play: Mahomes 27 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 14, Seattle 0.

KC_FG Butker 47, 2:40. Drive: 6 plays, 43 yards, 2:48. Key Play: Mahomes 32 pass to Pacheco. Kansas City 17, Seattle 0.

Sea_FG Myers 22, :00. Drive: 12 plays, 90 yards, 2:40. Key Plays: G.Smith 11 pass to Metcalf; G.Smith 35 pass to Metcalf. Kansas City 17, Seattle 3.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 4:42. Drive: 5 plays, 80 yards, 3:00. Key Plays: Thornhill 0 interception return to Kansas City 20; Mahomes 20 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 52 pass to Kelce. Kansas City 24, Seattle 3.

Sea_Fant 6 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:25. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 2:17. Key Plays: G.Smith 6 pass to Fant on 3rd-and-10; G.Smith 5 run on 4th-and-4; G.Smith 39 pass to Parkinson; G.Smith 17 pass to Treadwell on 4th-and-8. Kansas City 24, Seattle 10.

A_73,331.

SeaKC
FIRST DOWNS1914
Rushing83
Passing89
Penalty32
THIRD DOWN EFF2-143-11
FOURTH DOWN EFF3-60-1
TOTAL NET YARDS333297
Total Plays7351
Avg Gain4.65.8
NET YARDS RUSHING13377
Rushes3122
Avg per rush4.293.5
NET YARDS PASSING200220
Sacked-Yds lost2-151-4
Gross-Yds passing215224
Completed-Att.25-4016-28
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play4.7627.586
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB2-0-04-2-2
PUNTS-Avg.5-47.66-41.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE8037
Punt Returns2-123-18
Kickoff Returns3-681-19
Interceptions0-01-0
PENALTIES-Yds6-355-39
FUMBLES-Lost0-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION35:0224:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Walker 26-107, G.Smith 3-16, Dallas 2-10. Kansas City, Pacheco 14-58, Mahomes 2-8, McKinnon 5-7, R.Jones 1-4.

PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 25-40-1-215. Kansas City, Mahomes 16-28-0-224.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 7-81, Dallas 6-32, Parkinson 3-45, Treadwell 3-26, Fant 2-12, Walker 2-(minus 2), Dissly 1-19, Hart 1-2. Kansas City, Kelce 6-113, McKinnon 3-31, Smith-Schuster 3-27, Pacheco 1-32, Gray 1-8, Toney 1-8, Moore 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, Dallas 2-12. Kansas City, Toney 2-18, Lammons 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, Igwebuike 3-68. Kansas City, Pacheco 1-19.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, Brooks 5-3-0, Barton 4-4-0, Taylor 3-1-1, Harris 2-4-0, Ford 2-2-0, M.Jackson 2-1-0, Mafe 2-1-0, Tabor 2-1-0, M.Adams 2-0-0, Bryant 1-1-0, Woolen 1-1-0, Diggs 1-0-0, Collier 0-1-0, Nwosu 0-1-0. Kansas City, Bolton 8-9-0, Reid 5-3-0, Sneed 5-2-0, Thornhill 4-1-0, Cook 3-1-0, Gay 2-7-0, McDuffie 2-3-0, C.Jones 2-2-1, Nnadi 2-1-0, Clark 2-0-0, Dunlap 2-0-0, Ja.Watson 2-0-0, Danna 1-2-0, J.Williams 1-1-0, Karlaftis 1-0-1, B.Williams 1-0-0, Chenal 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, None. Kansas City, Thornhill 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Lo Van Pham, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.

