|Seattle
|0
|3
|0
|7
|—
|10
|Kansas City
|7
|10
|0
|7
|—
|24
First Quarter
KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41. Drive: 9 plays, 63 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: Mahomes 16 pass to McKinnon; Pacheco 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 7, Seattle 0.
Second Quarter
KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56. Drive: 7 plays, 53 yards, 3:21. Key Play: Mahomes 27 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 14, Seattle 0.
KC_FG Butker 47, 2:40. Drive: 6 plays, 43 yards, 2:48. Key Play: Mahomes 32 pass to Pacheco. Kansas City 17, Seattle 0.
Sea_FG Myers 22, :00. Drive: 12 plays, 90 yards, 2:40. Key Plays: G.Smith 11 pass to Metcalf; G.Smith 35 pass to Metcalf. Kansas City 17, Seattle 3.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 4:42. Drive: 5 plays, 80 yards, 3:00. Key Plays: Thornhill 0 interception return to Kansas City 20; Mahomes 20 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 52 pass to Kelce. Kansas City 24, Seattle 3.
Sea_Fant 6 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:25. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 2:17. Key Plays: G.Smith 6 pass to Fant on 3rd-and-10; G.Smith 5 run on 4th-and-4; G.Smith 39 pass to Parkinson; G.Smith 17 pass to Treadwell on 4th-and-8. Kansas City 24, Seattle 10.
A_73,331.
|Sea
|KC
|FIRST DOWNS
|19
|14
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|3
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|2-14
|3-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|3-6
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|333
|297
|Total Plays
|73
|51
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|133
|77
|Rushes
|31
|22
|Avg per rush
|4.29
|3.5
|NET YARDS PASSING
|200
|220
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-15
|1-4
|Gross-Yds passing
|215
|224
|Completed-Att.
|25-40
|16-28
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.762
|7.586
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|2-0-0
|4-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-47.6
|6-41.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|80
|37
|Punt Returns
|2-12
|3-18
|Kickoff Returns
|3-68
|1-19
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-35
|5-39
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|35:02
|24:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Walker 26-107, G.Smith 3-16, Dallas 2-10. Kansas City, Pacheco 14-58, Mahomes 2-8, McKinnon 5-7, R.Jones 1-4.
PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 25-40-1-215. Kansas City, Mahomes 16-28-0-224.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 7-81, Dallas 6-32, Parkinson 3-45, Treadwell 3-26, Fant 2-12, Walker 2-(minus 2), Dissly 1-19, Hart 1-2. Kansas City, Kelce 6-113, McKinnon 3-31, Smith-Schuster 3-27, Pacheco 1-32, Gray 1-8, Toney 1-8, Moore 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, Dallas 2-12. Kansas City, Toney 2-18, Lammons 1-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, Igwebuike 3-68. Kansas City, Pacheco 1-19.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, Brooks 5-3-0, Barton 4-4-0, Taylor 3-1-1, Harris 2-4-0, Ford 2-2-0, M.Jackson 2-1-0, Mafe 2-1-0, Tabor 2-1-0, M.Adams 2-0-0, Bryant 1-1-0, Woolen 1-1-0, Diggs 1-0-0, Collier 0-1-0, Nwosu 0-1-0. Kansas City, Bolton 8-9-0, Reid 5-3-0, Sneed 5-2-0, Thornhill 4-1-0, Cook 3-1-0, Gay 2-7-0, McDuffie 2-3-0, C.Jones 2-2-1, Nnadi 2-1-0, Clark 2-0-0, Dunlap 2-0-0, Ja.Watson 2-0-0, Danna 1-2-0, J.Williams 1-1-0, Karlaftis 1-0-1, B.Williams 1-0-0, Chenal 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, None. Kansas City, Thornhill 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Lo Van Pham, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.
