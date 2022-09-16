L.A. Chargers377724
Kansas City0771327

First Quarter

LAC_FG Hopkins 31, 5:58.

Second Quarter

LAC_Horvath 1 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 14:57.

KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Ammendola kick), 11:38.

Third Quarter

LAC_M.Williams 15 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 9:52.

KC_Ju.Watson 41 pass from Mahomes (Ammendola kick), 7:22.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Ammendola 19, 14:58.

KC_Ja.Watson 99 interception return (Ammendola kick), 10:29.

KC_FG Ammendola 31, 3:20.

LAC_Palmer 7 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 1:11.

A_73,461.

LACKC
First downs2115
Total Net Yards401319
Rushes-yards24-7518-93
Passing326226
Punt Returns2-172-6
Kickoff Returns2-430-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-99
Comp-Att-Int33-48-124-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-81-9
Punts6-40.56-55.5
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards3-256-54
Time of Possession33:3726:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 14-39, Kelley 4-22, Michel 4-13, Herbert 2-1. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 8-74, McKinnon 4-12, Burton 1-6, Pacheco 2-6, Mahomes 2-(minus 1), Hardman 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 33-48-1-334. Kansas City, Mahomes 24-35-0-235.

RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 9-55, Williams 8-113, Everett 6-71, Palmer 4-30, Carter 3-55, Michel 1-6, Kelley 1-3, Horvath 1-1. Kansas City, Kelce 5-51, Edwards-Helaire 4-44, Hardman 3-49, Smith-Schuster 3-10, Ju.Watson 2-50, Valdes-Scantling 2-13, Gray 2-12, McKinnon 2-4, Burton 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

