|L.A. Chargers
|3
|7
|7
|7
|—
|24
|Kansas City
|0
|7
|7
|13
|—
|27
First Quarter
LAC_FG Hopkins 31, 5:58.
Second Quarter
LAC_Horvath 1 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 14:57.
KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Ammendola kick), 11:38.
Third Quarter
LAC_M.Williams 15 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 9:52.
KC_Ju.Watson 41 pass from Mahomes (Ammendola kick), 7:22.
Fourth Quarter
KC_FG Ammendola 19, 14:58.
KC_Ja.Watson 99 interception return (Ammendola kick), 10:29.
KC_FG Ammendola 31, 3:20.
LAC_Palmer 7 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 1:11.
A_73,461.
|LAC
|KC
|First downs
|21
|15
|Total Net Yards
|401
|319
|Rushes-yards
|24-75
|18-93
|Passing
|326
|226
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|2-6
|Kickoff Returns
|2-43
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-99
|Comp-Att-Int
|33-48-1
|24-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-8
|1-9
|Punts
|6-40.5
|6-55.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-25
|6-54
|Time of Possession
|33:37
|26:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 14-39, Kelley 4-22, Michel 4-13, Herbert 2-1. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 8-74, McKinnon 4-12, Burton 1-6, Pacheco 2-6, Mahomes 2-(minus 1), Hardman 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 33-48-1-334. Kansas City, Mahomes 24-35-0-235.
RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 9-55, Williams 8-113, Everett 6-71, Palmer 4-30, Carter 3-55, Michel 1-6, Kelley 1-3, Horvath 1-1. Kansas City, Kelce 5-51, Edwards-Helaire 4-44, Hardman 3-49, Smith-Schuster 3-10, Ju.Watson 2-50, Valdes-Scantling 2-13, Gray 2-12, McKinnon 2-4, Burton 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.