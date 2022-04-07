|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|4
|5
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Rosario lf-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bradley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Miller ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|Mercado lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chang 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Kwan rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Giménez ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|2
|6
|Merrifield rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Dozier dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Taylor cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000_1
|7
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|02x_3
|5
|0
a-walked for Bradley in the 6th.
E_Bradley (1). LOB_Cleveland 9, Kansas City 4. 2B_Ramírez (1), Dozier (1), Lopez (1), Witt Jr. (1). RBIs_Ramírez (1), Lopez (1), Witt Jr. (1), Benintendi (1). SB_Straw (1). CS_Dozier (1). S_Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Bradley, Chang 2, Rosario, Straw); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 8; Kansas City 3 for 7.
GIDP_Rosario.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Santana).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|4
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|72
|1.93
|Shaw
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|McKenzie, L, 0-1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|47
|6.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|84
|1.59
|Brentz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|0.00
|Staumont
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Barlow, W, 1-0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-0, Brentz 2-0, Staumont 1-0. WP_McKenzie, Brentz.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:49. A_28,459 (37,903).
