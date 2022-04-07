ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3317145
Straw cf412011.500
Rosario lf-ss401000.250
Ramírez 3b401101.250
Reyes dh401001.250
Bradley 1b200000.000
a-Miller ph000010---
Mercado lf100000.000
Chang 2b-1b400002.000
Kwan rf201020.500
Hedges c400000.000
Giménez ss-2b401000.250

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2835326
Merrifield rf401002.250
Witt Jr. 3b411100.250
Benintendi lf401100.250
Perez c400000.000
Santana 1b200010.000
Dozier dh311001.333
Mondesi ss300002.000
Taylor cf210010.000
Lopez 2b201101.500

Cleveland000100000_171
Kansas City00001002x_350

a-walked for Bradley in the 6th.

E_Bradley (1). LOB_Cleveland 9, Kansas City 4. 2B_Ramírez (1), Dozier (1), Lopez (1), Witt Jr. (1). RBIs_Ramírez (1), Lopez (1), Witt Jr. (1), Benintendi (1). SB_Straw (1). CS_Dozier (1). S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Bradley, Chang 2, Rosario, Straw); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 8; Kansas City 3 for 7.

GIDP_Rosario.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Santana).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber42-331104721.93
Shaw1-30000140.00
McKenzie, L, 0-1322221476.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke52-351111841.59
Brentz100021270.00
Staumont1-300010120.00
Barlow, W, 1-0220003290.00

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-0, Brentz 2-0, Staumont 1-0. WP_McKenzie, Brentz.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:49. A_28,459 (37,903).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

