DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3214018
Greene cf412001.256
Báez ss300011.211
H.Castro 2b401000.268
Cabrera dh400002.291
Candelario 3b400001.190
W.Castro rf401001.255
Torkelson 1b300001.195
Clemens lf300001.161
Barnhart c200000.215
b-Reyes ph100000.307
Haase c000000.234

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3339214
Taylor dh401000.264
Benintendi lf400001.313
Witt Jr. ss412000.243
Pasquantino 1b422201.182
Rivera 3b402000.233
O'Hearn rf200000.177
a-Olivares ph-rf101010.307
Isbel cf400001.209
Gallagher c301000.243
Lopez 2b300001.232

Detroit000001000_141
Kansas City00010200x_391

a-walked for O'Hearn in the 6th. b-lined out for Barnhart in the 8th.

E_Báez (11), Witt Jr. (9). LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 7. 2B_Gallagher (5), Taylor (6). HR_Pasquantino (2), off Pineda. RBIs_Pasquantino 2 (3). SB_Witt Jr. 2 (15), W.Castro (4). CS_Olivares (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Torkelson, H.Castro 2, Candelario); Kansas City 6 (Pasquantino 2, Lopez 2, Gallagher, Taylor). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Greene, Báez.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pineda, L, 2-451-373202773.58
Chafin2-300012142.39
Vest220000253.55
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, W, 5-9731118914.15
Clarke, H, 9110000193.99
Barlow, S, 14-1610000062.27

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-1. WP_Keller, Clarke.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:30. A_11,084 (37,903).

