|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|0
|1
|8
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Clemens lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|b-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Haase c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|2
|1
|4
|Taylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.182
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|O'Hearn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|a-Olivares ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000_1
|4
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|102
|00x_3
|9
|1
a-walked for O'Hearn in the 6th. b-lined out for Barnhart in the 8th.
E_Báez (11), Witt Jr. (9). LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 7. 2B_Gallagher (5), Taylor (6). HR_Pasquantino (2), off Pineda. RBIs_Pasquantino 2 (3). SB_Witt Jr. 2 (15), W.Castro (4). CS_Olivares (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Torkelson, H.Castro 2, Candelario); Kansas City 6 (Pasquantino 2, Lopez 2, Gallagher, Taylor). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Greene, Báez.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, L, 2-4
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|2
|0
|2
|77
|3.58
|Chafin
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|2.39
|Vest
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|3.55
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 5-9
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|91
|4.15
|Clarke, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.99
|Barlow, S, 14-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.27
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-1. WP_Keller, Clarke.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:30. A_11,084 (37,903).
