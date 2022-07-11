|Detroit
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|2
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Taylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|O'Hearn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Clemens lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haase c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|102
|00x
|—
|3
E_Báez (11), Witt Jr. (9). LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 7. 2B_Gallagher (5), Taylor (6). HR_Pasquantino (2). SB_Witt Jr. 2 (15), W.Castro (4).
WP_Keller, Clarke.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:30. A_11,084 (37,903).
