DetroitKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32140Totals33392
Greene cf4120Taylor dh4010
Báez ss3000Benintendi lf4000
H.Castro 2b4010Witt Jr. ss4120
Cabrera dh4000Pasquantino 1b4222
Candelario 3b4000Rivera 3b4020
W.Castro rf4010O'Hearn rf2000
Torkelson 1b3000Olivares ph-rf1010
Clemens lf3000Isbel cf4000
Barnhart c2000Gallagher c3010
Reyes ph1000Lopez 2b3000
Haase c0000

Detroit0000010001
Kansas City00010200x3

E_Báez (11), Witt Jr. (9). LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 7. 2B_Gallagher (5), Taylor (6). HR_Pasquantino (2). SB_Witt Jr. 2 (15), W.Castro (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Pineda L,2-451-373202
Chafin2-300012
Vest220000
Kansas City
Keller W,5-9731118
Clarke H,9110000
Barlow S,14-16100000

WP_Keller, Clarke.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:30. A_11,084 (37,903).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you