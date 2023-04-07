|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|1
|7
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|a-Witt Jr. ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.208
|Isbel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.095
|Lopez ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.154
|Bradley Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|5
|8
|Wade Jr. 1b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|b-Davis ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Johnson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Yastrzemski cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Sabol lf-c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.227
|Pérez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Flores 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Kansas City
|010
|100
|010_3
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|000_1
|5
|1
a-flied out for Massey in the 8th. b-singled for Wade Jr. in the 8th.
E_Wade Jr. (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, San Francisco 7. 3B_Pederson (1). HR_Pasquantino (1), off Cobb; Perez (1), off Ta.Rogers. RBIs_Lopez (3), Pasquantino (3), Perez (1), Sabol (2). SB_Isbel (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Duffy, Dozier); San Francisco 1 (Sabol). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; San Francisco 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Crawford. GIDP_Perez, Crawford.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Massey, Lopez, Dozier; Lopez, Dozier); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.; Villar, Estrada, Wade Jr.; Yastrzemski, Crawford, Yastrzemski).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 1-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|94
|2.61
|Yarbrough, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.15
|Chapman, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Barlow, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|0.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, L, 0-1
|7
|7
|2
|2
|0
|6
|97
|2.53
|Ta.Rogers
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|9.00
|Doval
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.50
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:23. A_40,711 (41,915).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.