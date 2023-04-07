Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3439317
Melendez rf401000.120
Massey 2b301001.182
a-Witt Jr. ph-ss100000.148
Perez c411100.259
Pasquantino dh312110.208
Isbel cf411001.222
Dozier 1b401002.095
Lopez ss-2b401101.154
Bradley Jr. lf400002.143
Duffy 3b301000.600

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3015158
Wade Jr. 1b-lf300000.211
b-Davis ph-3b101000.353
Conforto rf300011.214
Villar 3b300011.240
Johnson cf000000.333
Pederson dh301010.231
Yastrzemski cf-lf411001.241
Estrada 2b301010.400
Crawford ss300010.143
Sabol lf-c401103.227
Pérez c200001.133
Flores 1b100001.333

Kansas City010100010_390
San Francisco010000000_151

a-flied out for Massey in the 8th. b-singled for Wade Jr. in the 8th.

E_Wade Jr. (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, San Francisco 7. 3B_Pederson (1). HR_Pasquantino (1), off Cobb; Perez (1), off Ta.Rogers. RBIs_Lopez (3), Pasquantino (3), Perez (1), Sabol (2). SB_Isbel (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Duffy, Dozier); San Francisco 1 (Sabol). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; San Francisco 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Crawford. GIDP_Perez, Crawford.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Massey, Lopez, Dozier; Lopez, Dozier); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.; Villar, Estrada, Wade Jr.; Yastrzemski, Crawford, Yastrzemski).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, W, 1-152-331133942.61
Yarbrough, H, 111-300011224.15
Chapman, H, 1110002130.00
Barlow, S, 1-1110012230.00
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb, L, 0-1772206972.53
Ta.Rogers121110129.00
Doval100001144.50

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:23. A_40,711 (41,915).

