|Kansas City
|0
|13
|3
|8
|6
|—
|30
|Houston
|7
|7
|7
|3
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
Hou_Quitoriano 8 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 1:01.
Second Quarter
KC_McKinnon 20 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:27.
Hou_Mills 17 run (Fairbairn kick), 9:19.
KC_Valdes-Scantling 4 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), :14.
Third Quarter
KC_FG Butker 27, 9:05.
Hou_Akins 12 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 1:25.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Mahomes 5 run (McKinnon pass from Mahomes), 11:57.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 29, 5:11.
First Overtime
KC_McKinnon 26 run, 5:13.
|KC
|Hou
|First downs
|33
|19
|Total Net Yards
|502
|219
|Rushes-yards
|33-189
|28-94
|Passing
|313
|125
|Punt Returns
|2-8
|3-23
|Kickoff Returns
|3-47
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|36-41-0
|14-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-23
|1-4
|Punts
|4-48.25
|5-46.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-117
|4-33
|Time of Possession
|37:23
|27:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 15-86, McKinnon 10-52, Mahomes 5-33, Moore 2-12, R.Jones 1-6. Houston, Freeman 11-51, Mills 5-21, Ogunbowale 8-14, Driskel 4-8.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 36-41-0-336. Houston, Mills 12-24-0-121, Driskel 2-4-0-8, Dorsett 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 10-105, Smith-Schuster 10-88, McKinnon 8-70, Gray 3-31, Valdes-Scantling 3-26, Pacheco 1-11, Toney 1-5. Houston, Moore 4-42, Akins 3-22, Rodgers 2-26, Burkhead 2-17, Jordan 1-9, Quitoriano 1-8, Freeman 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 51.
