Kansas City01338630
Houston7773024

First Quarter

Hou_Quitoriano 8 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 1:01.

Second Quarter

KC_McKinnon 20 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:27.

Hou_Mills 17 run (Fairbairn kick), 9:19.

KC_Valdes-Scantling 4 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), :14.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Butker 27, 9:05.

Hou_Akins 12 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 1:25.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Mahomes 5 run (McKinnon pass from Mahomes), 11:57.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 29, 5:11.

First Overtime

KC_McKinnon 26 run, 5:13.

KCHou
First downs3319
Total Net Yards502219
Rushes-yards33-18928-94
Passing313125
Punt Returns2-83-23
Kickoff Returns3-470-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int36-41-014-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-231-4
Punts4-48.255-46.8
Fumbles-Lost3-21-1
Penalties-Yards11-1174-33
Time of Possession37:2327:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 15-86, McKinnon 10-52, Mahomes 5-33, Moore 2-12, R.Jones 1-6. Houston, Freeman 11-51, Mills 5-21, Ogunbowale 8-14, Driskel 4-8.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 36-41-0-336. Houston, Mills 12-24-0-121, Driskel 2-4-0-8, Dorsett 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 10-105, Smith-Schuster 10-88, McKinnon 8-70, Gray 3-31, Valdes-Scantling 3-26, Pacheco 1-11, Toney 1-5. Houston, Moore 4-42, Akins 3-22, Rodgers 2-26, Burkhead 2-17, Jordan 1-9, Quitoriano 1-8, Freeman 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 51.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

