Kansas City6731430
L.A. Chargers10100727

First Quarter

KC_FG Butker 33, 10:54.

LAC_Palmer 50 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 9:42.

KC_FG Butker 52, 5:58.

LAC_FG Dicker 46, 2:35.

Second Quarter

KC_Kelce 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:13.

LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 3:37.

LAC_FG Dicker 21, :14.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Butker 30, 6:22.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Kelce 32 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 15:00.

LAC_Palmer 6 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 1:50.

KC_Kelce 17 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :37.

A_70,240.

KCLAC
First downs2322
Total Net Yards485365
Rushes-yards27-16330-115
Passing322250
Punt Returns2-70-0
Kickoff Returns2-202-54
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int20-34-023-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-75-30
Punts2-46.03-49.0
Fumbles-Lost2-11-1
Penalties-Yards4-544-25
Time of Possession27:4132:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 15-107, McKinnon 6-24, Mahomes 4-23, Edwards-Helaire 2-9. L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 19-83, Herbert 5-17, Spiller 4-11, Horvath 1-3, Michel 1-1.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 20-34-0-329. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 23-30-1-280.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 6-115, Moore 5-63, Ju.Watson 3-67, Fortson 2-51, Gray 2-15, Valdes-Scantling 1-18, McKinnon 1-0. L.A. Chargers, Palmer 8-106, Allen 5-94, Carter 3-33, Ekeler 2-17, Spiller 2-11, Williams 1-15, Smartt 1-6, Herbert 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you