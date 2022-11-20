|Kansas City
|6
|7
|3
|14
|—
|30
|L.A. Chargers
|10
|10
|0
|7
|—
|27
First Quarter
KC_FG Butker 33, 10:54.
LAC_Palmer 50 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 9:42.
KC_FG Butker 52, 5:58.
LAC_FG Dicker 46, 2:35.
Second Quarter
KC_Kelce 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:13.
LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 3:37.
LAC_FG Dicker 21, :14.
Third Quarter
KC_FG Butker 30, 6:22.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Kelce 32 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 15:00.
LAC_Palmer 6 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 1:50.
KC_Kelce 17 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :37.
A_70,240.
|KC
|LAC
|First downs
|23
|22
|Total Net Yards
|485
|365
|Rushes-yards
|27-163
|30-115
|Passing
|322
|250
|Punt Returns
|2-7
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-20
|2-54
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-34-0
|23-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|5-30
|Punts
|2-46.0
|3-49.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-54
|4-25
|Time of Possession
|27:41
|32:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 15-107, McKinnon 6-24, Mahomes 4-23, Edwards-Helaire 2-9. L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 19-83, Herbert 5-17, Spiller 4-11, Horvath 1-3, Michel 1-1.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 20-34-0-329. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 23-30-1-280.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 6-115, Moore 5-63, Ju.Watson 3-67, Fortson 2-51, Gray 2-15, Valdes-Scantling 1-18, McKinnon 1-0. L.A. Chargers, Palmer 8-106, Allen 5-94, Carter 3-33, Ekeler 2-17, Spiller 2-11, Williams 1-15, Smartt 1-6, Herbert 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
