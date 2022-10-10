Las Vegas7130929
Kansas City01014630

First Quarter

Las_Adams 58 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 8:37.

Second Quarter

Las_Jacobs 1 run (Carlson kick), 14:03.

Las_FG Carlson 53, 9:22.

KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 4:40.

Las_FG Carlson 50, :17.

KC_FG Wright 59, :00.

Third Quarter

KC_Kelce 4 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 9:29.

KC_Kelce 8 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 3:20.

Fourth Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 47, 14:05.

KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (pass failed), 7:25.

Las_Adams 48 pass from Carr (run failed), 4:27.

LasKC
First downs1829
Total Net Yards378368
Rushes-yards24-15523-103
Passing223265
Punt Returns1-31-7
Kickoff Returns1-161-19
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int19-30-029-43-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-183-27
Punts2-52.03-48.333
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards11-995-72
Time of Possession28:5331:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 21-154, Bolden 1-5, Carr 1-3, White 1-(minus 7). Kansas City, McKinnon 8-53, Mahomes 4-28, Edwards-Helaire 9-15, Hardman 1-7, Pacheco 1-0.

PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 19-30-0-241. Kansas City, Mahomes 29-43-0-292.

RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 5-39, Renfrow 4-25, Adams 3-124, Bolden 3-29, Horsted 3-19, Johnson 1-5. Kansas City, Kelce 7-25, Valdes-Scantling 6-90, Hardman 4-73, Smith-Schuster 3-33, Edwards-Helaire 3-20, McKinnon 2-19, Moore 2-15, Ju.Watson 1-10, Gray 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Wright 41, Wright 37.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

