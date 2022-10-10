|Las Vegas
|7
|13
|0
|9
|—
|29
|Kansas City
|0
|10
|14
|6
|—
|30
First Quarter
Las_Adams 58 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 8:37.
Second Quarter
Las_Jacobs 1 run (Carlson kick), 14:03.
Las_FG Carlson 53, 9:22.
KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 4:40.
Las_FG Carlson 50, :17.
KC_FG Wright 59, :00.
Third Quarter
KC_Kelce 4 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 9:29.
KC_Kelce 8 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 3:20.
Fourth Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 47, 14:05.
KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (pass failed), 7:25.
Las_Adams 48 pass from Carr (run failed), 4:27.
|Las
|KC
|First downs
|18
|29
|Total Net Yards
|378
|368
|Rushes-yards
|24-155
|23-103
|Passing
|223
|265
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|1-16
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-30-0
|29-43-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|3-27
|Punts
|2-52.0
|3-48.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-99
|5-72
|Time of Possession
|28:53
|31:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 21-154, Bolden 1-5, Carr 1-3, White 1-(minus 7). Kansas City, McKinnon 8-53, Mahomes 4-28, Edwards-Helaire 9-15, Hardman 1-7, Pacheco 1-0.
PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 19-30-0-241. Kansas City, Mahomes 29-43-0-292.
RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 5-39, Renfrow 4-25, Adams 3-124, Bolden 3-29, Horsted 3-19, Johnson 1-5. Kansas City, Kelce 7-25, Valdes-Scantling 6-90, Hardman 4-73, Smith-Schuster 3-33, Edwards-Helaire 3-20, McKinnon 2-19, Moore 2-15, Ju.Watson 1-10, Gray 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Wright 41, Wright 37.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.