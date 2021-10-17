|Kansas City
|7
|3
|7
|14
|—
|31
|Washington
|3
|10
|0
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
KC_Darre.Williams 2 run (Butker kick), 9:09. Drive: 10 plays, 95 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: Mahomes 20 pass to Kelce; Darre.Williams 5 run on 4th-and-1; Mahomes 19 pass to Hill; Mahomes 27 pass to Fortson. Kansas City 7, Washington 0.
Was_FG Hopkins 50, 3:30. Drive: 13 plays, 43 yards, 5:39. Key Plays: Gibson 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Heinicke 13 pass to D.Brown on 3rd-and-7. Kansas City 7, Washington 3.
Second Quarter
KC_FG Butker 52, 12:33. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 1:06. Key Play: Mahomes 7 pass to Pringle on 3rd-and-10. Kansas City 10, Washington 3.
Was_FG Hopkins 43, 8:07. Drive: 10 plays, 50 yards, 4:26. Key Plays: Carter kick return to Washington 26; Heinicke 12 pass to McLaurin; Gibson 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Heinicke 3 pass to McLaurin on 3rd-and-8. Kansas City 10, Washington 6.
Was_Seals-Jones 39 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 1:18. Drive: 8 plays, 67 yards, 3:32. Key Plays: Heinicke 6 pass to McLaurin on 3rd-and-5; Heinicke 16 pass to McKissic on 3rd-and-16. Washington 13, Kansas City 10.
Third Quarter
KC_Hill 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:07. Drive: 10 plays, 68 yards, 4:18. Key Plays: Mahomes 13 pass to Darre.Williams; Mahomes 12 pass to Hill; Mahomes 13 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 17, Washington 13.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Darre.Williams 3 run (Butker kick), 14:02. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 3:36. Key Plays: Darre.Williams 11 run; Mahomes 3 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-1; Mahomes 11 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-6. Kansas City 24, Washington 13.
KC_Robinson 24 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:14. Drive: 15 plays, 96 yards, 7:18. Key Plays: Mahomes 10 run on 3rd-and-4; Mahomes 21 pass to Pringle on 3rd-and-5; Mahomes 6 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-5; Mahomes 12 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-8. Kansas City 31, Washington 13.
A_51,322.
|KC
|Was
|FIRST DOWNS
|29
|15
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|21
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|11-17
|7-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|499
|276
|Total Plays
|78
|58
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|4.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|109
|94
|Rushes
|28
|19
|Avg per rush
|3.893
|4.947
|NET YARDS PASSING
|390
|182
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-7
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|397
|182
|Completed-Att.
|32-47
|24-39
|Had Intercepted
|2
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.8
|4.667
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-4-3
|4-4-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-26.5
|4-58.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|79
|62
|Punt Returns
|2-56
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|3-57
|Interceptions
|1-0
|2-5
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-47
|6-44
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:53
|26:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Darre.Williams 21-62, Mahomes 3-31, McKinnon 3-10, Hardman 1-6. Washington, McKissic 8-45, Gibson 10-44, Patterson 1-5.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 32-47-2-397. Washington, Heinicke 24-39-1-182.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Hill 9-76, Kelce 8-99, Hardman 4-62, Pringle 3-55, Robinson 3-46, Darre.Williams 3-27, Fortson 1-27, McKinnon 1-5. Washington, McKissic 8-65, Seals-Jones 4-58, McLaurin 4-28, Brown 3-30, Gibson 2-0, Bates 1-7, Patterson 1-(minus 2), Humphries 1-(minus 4).
PUNT RETURNS_Kansas City, Hardman 2-56. Washington, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Kansas City, Pringle 1-23. Washington, Carter 3-57.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Kansas City, Bolton 7-2-0, Fenton 7-0-0, Hughes 4-0-0, Sneed 4-0-0, Mathieu 3-2-0, Thornhill 3-0-0, Okafor 2-2-0, Niemann 2-1-0, Danna 1-1-0, Nnadi 1-1-0, Clark 1-0-0, Hill 1-0-0, Sorensen 1-0-0, Darre.Williams 1-0-0, Gay 0-1-0, Hitchens 0-1-0, Reed 0-1-0, Wharton 0-1-0. Washington, Holcomb 9-1-1, Curl 7-2-0, Fuller 7-1-0, Davis 5-6-0, Collins 4-2-0, McCain 4-1-0, Jackson 3-1-0, Payne 2-2-0, Young 2-1-1, Toohill 2-0-1, Settle 2-0-0, St-Juste 2-0-0, Ioannidis 1-1-0, Gibson 1-0-0, Lucas 1-0-0, J.Allen 0-2-0, Hudson 0-1-0, Smith-Williams 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Kansas City, Wharton 1-0. Washington, McCain 1-5, Fuller 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 42.
OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Roddy Ames.