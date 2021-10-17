|Kansas City
|7
|3
|7
|14
|—
|31
|Washington
|3
|10
|0
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
KC_Darre.Williams 2 run (Butker kick), 9:09.
Was_FG Hopkins 50, 3:30.
Second Quarter
KC_FG Butker 52, 12:33.
Was_FG Hopkins 43, 8:07.
Was_Seals-Jones 39 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 1:18.
Third Quarter
KC_Hill 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:07.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Darre.Williams 3 run (Butker kick), 14:02.
KC_Robinson 24 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:14.
A_51,322.
|KC
|Was
|First downs
|29
|15
|Total Net Yards
|499
|276
|Rushes-yards
|28-109
|19-94
|Passing
|390
|182
|Punt Returns
|2-56
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|3-57
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-5
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-47-2
|24-39-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-7
|0-0
|Punts
|2-26.5
|4-58.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-47
|6-44
|Time of Possession
|33:53
|26:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Darre.Williams 21-62, Mahomes 3-31, McKinnon 3-10, Hardman 1-6. Washington, McKissic 8-45, Gibson 10-44, Patterson 1-5.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 32-47-2-397. Washington, Heinicke 24-39-1-182.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Hill 9-76, Kelce 8-99, Hardman 4-62, Pringle 3-55, Robinson 3-46, Darre.Williams 3-27, Fortson 1-27, McKinnon 1-5. Washington, McKissic 8-65, Seals-Jones 4-58, McLaurin 4-28, Brown 3-30, Gibson 2-0, Bates 1-7, Patterson 1-(minus 2), Humphries 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 42.