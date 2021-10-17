Kansas City7371431
Washington3100013

First Quarter

KC_Darre.Williams 2 run (Butker kick), 9:09.

Was_FG Hopkins 50, 3:30.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 52, 12:33.

Was_FG Hopkins 43, 8:07.

Was_Seals-Jones 39 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 1:18.

Third Quarter

KC_Hill 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:07.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Darre.Williams 3 run (Butker kick), 14:02.

KC_Robinson 24 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:14.

A_51,322.

KCWas
First downs2915
Total Net Yards499276
Rushes-yards28-10919-94
Passing390182
Punt Returns2-560-0
Kickoff Returns1-233-57
Interceptions Ret.1-02-5
Comp-Att-Int32-47-224-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-70-0
Punts2-26.54-58.0
Fumbles-Lost2-11-1
Penalties-Yards5-476-44
Time of Possession33:5326:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Darre.Williams 21-62, Mahomes 3-31, McKinnon 3-10, Hardman 1-6. Washington, McKissic 8-45, Gibson 10-44, Patterson 1-5.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 32-47-2-397. Washington, Heinicke 24-39-1-182.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Hill 9-76, Kelce 8-99, Hardman 4-62, Pringle 3-55, Robinson 3-46, Darre.Williams 3-27, Fortson 1-27, McKinnon 1-5. Washington, McKissic 8-65, Seals-Jones 4-58, McLaurin 4-28, Brown 3-30, Gibson 2-0, Bates 1-7, Patterson 1-(minus 2), Humphries 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 42.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

