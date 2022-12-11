|Kansas City
|6
|21
|7
|0
|—
|34
|Denver
|0
|14
|7
|7
|—
|28
First Quarter
KC_FG Butker 35, 10:56. Drive: 9 plays, 58 yards, 4:04. Key Plays: Mahomes 12 pass to Smith-Schuster; Mahomes 17 pass to Pacheco; Mahomes 17 pass to Gray; Mahomes 12 pass to Smith-Schuster on 3rd-and-16. Kansas City 3, Denver 0.
KC_FG Butker 45, 2:53. Drive: 6 plays, 53 yards, 2:18. Key Play: Mahomes 37 pass to Kelce. Kansas City 6, Denver 0.
Second Quarter
KC_McKinnon 56 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:16. Drive: 4 plays, 78 yards, 1:41. Key Play: Mahomes 14 pass to Kelce. Kansas City 13, Denver 0.
KC_McKinnon 10 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:16. Drive: 12 plays, 76 yards, 4:53. Key Plays: Mahomes 24 pass to McKinnon on 3rd-and-10; Pacheco 10 run; Mahomes 11 pass to Smith-Schuster on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 20, Denver 0.
KC_Gay 47 interception return (Butker kick), 4:32. Kansas City 27, Denver 0.
Den_Jeudy 18 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 1:35. Drive: 4 plays, 42 yards, 1:18. Key Plays: Jewell 0 interception return to Kansas City 42; Wilson 17 pass to Jeudy. Kansas City 27, Denver 7.
Den_Jeudy 5 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), :09. Drive: 7 plays, 60 yards, 00:57. Key Plays: Surtain 0 interception return to Denver 40; Wilson 13 run on 3rd-and-1; Wilson 19 run; Wilson 14 pass to Hinton. Kansas City 27, Denver 14.
Third Quarter
Den_Mack 66 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 13:03. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 1:57. Key Plays: Wilson 14 pass to Jeudy; Murray 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 27, Denver 21.
KC_Smith-Schuster 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :38. Drive: 9 plays, 72 yards, 4:28. Key Plays: Mahomes 12 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 25 pass to Gray; Mahomes 19 pass to McKinnon. Kansas City 34, Denver 21.
Fourth Quarter
Den_Jeudy 7 pass from Rypien (McManus kick), 10:49. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 4:49. Key Plays: Wilson 23 pass to Dulcich; Wilson 14 run on 3rd-and-11. Kansas City 34, Denver 28.
A_76,072.
|KC
|Den
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|17
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-12
|6-17
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|431
|320
|Total Plays
|67
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|4.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|89
|106
|Rushes
|23
|19
|Avg per rush
|3.87
|5.579
|NET YARDS PASSING
|342
|214
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-10
|6-49
|Gross-Yds passing
|352
|263
|Completed-Att.
|28-42
|27-44
|Had Intercepted
|3
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.773
|4.28
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-7-6
|5-5-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-66.333
|7-47.571
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|75
|71
|Punt Returns
|4-22
|1-21
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-29
|Interceptions
|2-53
|3-21
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-70
|6-38
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|30:13
|29:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 13-70, McKinnon 6-22, Burton 1-0, Mahomes 3-(minus 3). Denver, Wilson 4-57, Murray 8-32, Mack 3-15, Boone 3-2, Rypien 1-0.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 28-42-3-352. Denver, Wilson 23-36-1-247, Rypien 4-8-1-16.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Smith-Schuster 9-74, McKinnon 7-112, Kelce 4-71, Gray 3-45, Pacheco 3-23, Valdes-Scantling 1-20, Moore 1-7. Denver, Jeudy 8-73, Hinton 5-38, Dulcich 3-42, Murray 3-(minus 1), Mack 2-62, Boone 2-27, Tomlinson 2-11, Virgil 1-9, Saubert 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_Kansas City, Ju.Watson 4-22. Denver, Washington 1-21.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Kansas City, None. Denver, Washington 1-29.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Kansas City, Thornhill 5-2-1, Gay 5-0-0, Bolton 4-5-0, C.Jones 4-0-1, Sneed 3-4-0, Reid 3-1-0, Danna 1-2-1, Karlaftis 1-2-1, Ja.Watson 1-2-0, J.Williams 1-2-0, Chenal 1-1-0, Dunlap 1-1-0, Nnadi 1-1-0, Saunders 1-1-0, Clark 1-0-1, Cook 1-0-0, Moore 1-0-0, Smith 1-0-0, Smith-Schuster 1-0-0, Harris 0-3-.5, B.Williams 0-1-.5. Denver, Jewell 9-1-0, K.Jackson 7-3-0, Mathis 5-0-0, Simmons 4-1-0, Singleton 2-4-0, Harris 2-2-0, K.Williams 2-2-0, Dr.Jones 1-4-1, Purcell 1-3-0, Cooper 1-1-1, Surtain 1-1-0, Anderson 1-0-0, Martin 1-0-0, Bonitto 0-1-0, Browning 0-1-0, D.Williams 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Kansas City, Gay 1-47, Sneed 1-6. Denver, Jewell 2-21, Surtain 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.
