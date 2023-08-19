Kansas City71014738
Arizona073010

First Quarter

KC_Ju.Watson 18 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :07.

Second Quarter

KC_Buechele 15 run (Butker kick), 8:59.

KC_FG Butker 28, 1:56.

Ari_Ingram 5 run (Prater kick), :06.

Third Quarter

Ari_FG Prater 54, 9:33.

KC_Smith-Marsette 15 pass from Gabbert (Butker kick), 5:52.

KC_Powell 1 pass from Gabbert (Butker kick), 1:35.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Prince 2 run (Butker kick), 3:09.

KCAri
First downs2721
Total Net Yards502286
Rushes-yards20-11127-102
Passing391184
Punt Returns3-212-4
Kickoff Returns1-216-104
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int31-38-020-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-5
Punts2-45.55-52.6
Fumbles-Lost2-00-0
Penalties-Yards8-948-82
Time of Possession30:3929:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Perine 6-41, Prince 6-20, McKinnon 1-19, Buechele 2-14, Edwards-Helaire 4-10, Oladokun 1-7. Arizona, Tune 6-35, Ingram 7-28, Conner 2-15, Demercado 8-12, McCoy 1-6, Moore 1-3, Clement 2-3.

PASSING_Kansas City, Gabbert 7-8-0-120, Mahomes 10-15-0-105, Buechele 10-10-0-103, Oladokun 4-5-0-63. Arizona, Tune 12-24-0-133, Blough 3-4-0-31, McCoy 5-8-0-25.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Rice 8-94, Smith-Marsette 4-92, Bushman 2-30, Ross 2-18, Edwards-Helaire 2-8, Moore 2-6, Fryfogle 1-28, Valdes-Scantling 1-21, Kelce 1-20, Blanton 1-18, Ju.Watson 1-18, McKinnon 1-13, Gray 1-12, Perine 1-6, Bell 1-4, Prince 1-2, Powell 1-1. Arizona, Demercado 3-22, Baccellia 2-32, K.Davis 2-29, Arias 2-27, Ingram 2-20, Moore 2-7, Brown 1-12, Whiteheart 1-12, Dortch 1-10, Togiai 1-8, Clement 1-4, McBride 1-4, Swaim 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

