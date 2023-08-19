|Kansas City
|7
|10
|14
|7
|—
|38
|Arizona
|0
|7
|3
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
KC_Ju.Watson 18 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :07.
Second Quarter
KC_Buechele 15 run (Butker kick), 8:59.
KC_FG Butker 28, 1:56.
Ari_Ingram 5 run (Prater kick), :06.
Third Quarter
Ari_FG Prater 54, 9:33.
KC_Smith-Marsette 15 pass from Gabbert (Butker kick), 5:52.
KC_Powell 1 pass from Gabbert (Butker kick), 1:35.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Prince 2 run (Butker kick), 3:09.
|KC
|Ari
|First downs
|27
|21
|Total Net Yards
|502
|286
|Rushes-yards
|20-111
|27-102
|Passing
|391
|184
|Punt Returns
|3-21
|2-4
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|6-104
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-38-0
|20-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-5
|Punts
|2-45.5
|5-52.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-94
|8-82
|Time of Possession
|30:39
|29:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Perine 6-41, Prince 6-20, McKinnon 1-19, Buechele 2-14, Edwards-Helaire 4-10, Oladokun 1-7. Arizona, Tune 6-35, Ingram 7-28, Conner 2-15, Demercado 8-12, McCoy 1-6, Moore 1-3, Clement 2-3.
PASSING_Kansas City, Gabbert 7-8-0-120, Mahomes 10-15-0-105, Buechele 10-10-0-103, Oladokun 4-5-0-63. Arizona, Tune 12-24-0-133, Blough 3-4-0-31, McCoy 5-8-0-25.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Rice 8-94, Smith-Marsette 4-92, Bushman 2-30, Ross 2-18, Edwards-Helaire 2-8, Moore 2-6, Fryfogle 1-28, Valdes-Scantling 1-21, Kelce 1-20, Blanton 1-18, Ju.Watson 1-18, McKinnon 1-13, Gray 1-12, Perine 1-6, Bell 1-4, Prince 1-2, Powell 1-1. Arizona, Demercado 3-22, Baccellia 2-32, K.Davis 2-29, Arias 2-27, Ingram 2-20, Moore 2-7, Brown 1-12, Whiteheart 1-12, Dortch 1-10, Togiai 1-8, Clement 1-4, McBride 1-4, Swaim 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
