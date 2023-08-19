|Kansas City
|7
|10
|14
|7
|—
|38
|Arizona
|0
|7
|3
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
KC_Ju.Watson 18 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :07. Drive: 10 plays, 92 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: Mahomes 6 pass to S.Moore on 3rd-and-3; Mahomes 12 pass to Edwards-Helaire; Mahomes 12 pass to Ross on 3rd-and-4; Mahomes 21 pass to Valdes-Scantling. Kansas City 7, Arizona 0.
Second Quarter
KC_Buechele 15 run (Butker kick), 8:59. Drive: 7 plays, 88 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Buechele 12 pass to Gray; McKinnon 19 run; Buechele 38 pass to Rice. Kansas City 14, Arizona 0.
KC_FG Butker 28, 1:56. Drive: 9 plays, 58 yards, 5:20. Key Plays: Buechele 10 pass to Rice; Buechele 26 pass to Rice. Kansas City 17, Arizona 0.
Ari_Ingram 5 run (Prater kick), :06. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 1:50. Key Plays: Tune 21 pass to Baccellia; Tune 12 pass to Ingram; Tune 11 run; Tune 10 pass to Dortch. Kansas City 17, Arizona 7.
Third Quarter
Ari_FG Prater 54, 9:33. Drive: 12 plays, 54 yards, 5:27. Key Plays: D.Davis kick return to Arizona 10; Tune 11 pass to Baccellia on 3rd-and-7. Kansas City 17, Arizona 10.
KC_Smith-Marsette 15 pass from Gabbert (Butker kick), 5:52. Drive: 8 plays, 85 yards, 3:41. Key Plays: Prince kick return to Kansas City 15; Gabbert 44 pass to Smith-Marsette; Gabbert 11 pass to Rice. Kansas City 24, Arizona 10.
KC_Powell 1 pass from Gabbert (Butker kick), 1:35. Drive: 6 plays, 71 yards, 2:40. Key Plays: Perine 16 run; Gabbert 25 pass to Bushman; Gabbert 18 pass to Blanton. Kansas City 31, Arizona 10.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Prince 2 run (Butker kick), 3:09. Drive: 11 plays, 91 yards, 6:35. Key Plays: Oladokun 7 run on 3rd-and-5; Oladokun 28 pass to Fryfogle; Oladokun 26 pass to Smith-Marsette on 3rd-and-12. Kansas City 38, Arizona 10.
|KC
|Ari
|FIRST DOWNS
|27
|21
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|19
|11
|Penalty
|2
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-9
|3-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|502
|286
|Total Plays
|58
|65
|Avg Gain
|8.7
|4.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|111
|102
|Rushes
|20
|27
|Avg per rush
|5.55
|3.778
|NET YARDS PASSING
|391
|184
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|2-5
|Gross-Yds passing
|391
|189
|Completed-Att.
|31-38
|20-36
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|10.289
|4.842
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-2-1
|3-3-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-45.5
|5-52.6
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|42
|108
|Punt Returns
|3-21
|2-4
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|6-104
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-94
|8-82
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|30:39
|29:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Perine 6-41, Prince 6-20, McKinnon 1-19, Buechele 2-14, Edwards-Helaire 4-10, Oladokun 1-7. Arizona, Tune 6-35, Ingram 7-28, Conner 2-15, Demercado 8-12, McCoy 1-6, Moore 1-3, Clement 2-3.
PASSING_Kansas City, Gabbert 7-8-0-120, Mahomes 10-15-0-105, Buechele 10-10-0-103, Oladokun 4-5-0-63. Arizona, Tune 12-24-0-133, Blough 3-4-0-31, McCoy 5-8-0-25.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Rice 8-94, Smith-Marsette 4-92, Bushman 2-30, Ross 2-18, Edwards-Helaire 2-8, Moore 2-6, Fryfogle 1-28, Valdes-Scantling 1-21, Kelce 1-20, Blanton 1-18, Ju.Watson 1-18, McKinnon 1-13, Gray 1-12, Perine 1-6, Bell 1-4, Prince 1-2, Powell 1-1. Arizona, Demercado 3-22, Baccellia 2-32, K.Davis 2-29, Arias 2-27, Ingram 2-20, Moore 2-7, Brown 1-12, Whiteheart 1-12, Dortch 1-10, Togiai 1-8, Clement 1-4, McBride 1-4, Swaim 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_Kansas City, James 1-12, Smith-Marsette 2-9. Arizona, Dortch 2-4.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Kansas City, Prince 1-21. Arizona, D.Davis 4-76, Demercado 1-15, Ingram 1-13.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Kansas City, Christiansen 5-3-0, Bootle 4-1-0, Boye-Doe 3-0-0, R.Taylor 3-0-0, Chenal 2-1-0, B.Cook 2-1-0, Fatukasi 2-0-1, Cochrane 2-0-0, Herring 2-0-0, McDuffie 2-0-0, Reid 2-0-0, Tranquill 2-0-0, Conner 1-1-0, A.Cook 1-1-0, Dickerson 1-1-0, Thompson 1-0-1, Bolton 1-0-0, Coburn 1-0-0, Gay 1-0-0, Hailassie 1-0-0, Ca.Jones 1-0-0, Shelton 1-0-0, J.Williams 1-0-0, Bush 0-2-0, Anudike-Uzomah 0-1-0, Kaindoh 0-1-0, Nnadi 0-1-0. Arizona, Woods 6-1-0, Barnes 4-0-0, Matthew 4-0-0, Stille 3-0-0, Luketa 2-1-0, Moffatt 2-1-0, McMichael 2-0-0, Strong 2-0-0, Thompson 2-0-0, Soelle 1-3-0, Chachere 1-1-0, Hairston 1-1-0, Price 1-1-0, I.Simmons 1-1-0, Turner 1-1-0, K.White 1-1-0, Baker 1-0-0, Brooks 1-0-0, Chandler 1-0-0, Clark 1-0-0, Hughes 1-0-0, Ledbetter 1-0-0, Watkins 1-0-0, Hamilton 0-2-0, Anenih 0-1-0, Slade 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Kansas City, None. Arizona, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Frank Steratore, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.