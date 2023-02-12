|Kansas City
|7
|7
|7
|17
|—
|38
|Philadelphia
|7
|17
|3
|8
|—
|35
First Quarter
Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), 10:09.
KC_T.Kelce 18 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:57.
Second Quarter
Phi_A.Brown 45 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 14:52.
KC_Bolton 36 fumble return (Butker kick), 9:39.
Phi_Hurts 4 run (Elliott kick), 2:20.
Phi_FG Elliott 35, :00.
Third Quarter
KC_Pacheco 1 run (Butker kick), 9:30.
Phi_FG Elliott 33, 1:45.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Toney 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:04.
KC_Moore 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:22.
Phi_Hurts 2 run (Hurts run), 5:15.
KC_FG Butker 27, :08.
|KC
|Phi
|First downs
|21
|25
|Total Net Yards
|340
|417
|Rushes-yards
|26-158
|32-115
|Passing
|182
|302
|Punt Returns
|2-77
|2-35
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-27-0
|27-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Punts
|2-49.0
|2-47.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-14
|6-33
|Time of Possession
|24:13
|35:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 15-76, Mahomes 6-44, McKinnon 4-34, Moore 1-4. Philadelphia, Hurts 15-70, Gainwell 7-21, Sanders 7-16, B.Scott 3-8.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 21-27-0-182. Philadelphia, Hurts 27-38-0-304.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Smith-Schuster 7-53, Kelce 6-81, McKinnon 3-15, Ju.Watson 2-18, Gray 1-6, Toney 1-5, Moore 1-4. Philadelphia, Smith 7-100, Brown 6-96, Goedert 6-60, Gainwell 4-20, Pascal 2-11, B.Scott 1-9, Watkins 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.