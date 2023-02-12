Kansas City7771738
Philadelphia7173835

First Quarter

Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), 10:09.

KC_T.Kelce 18 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:57.

Second Quarter

Phi_A.Brown 45 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 14:52.

KC_Bolton 36 fumble return (Butker kick), 9:39.

Phi_Hurts 4 run (Elliott kick), 2:20.

Phi_FG Elliott 35, :00.

Third Quarter

KC_Pacheco 1 run (Butker kick), 9:30.

Phi_FG Elliott 33, 1:45.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Toney 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:04.

KC_Moore 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:22.

Phi_Hurts 2 run (Hurts run), 5:15.

KC_FG Butker 27, :08.

KCPhi
First downs2125
Total Net Yards340417
Rushes-yards26-15832-115
Passing182302
Punt Returns2-772-35
Kickoff Returns0-01-11
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int21-27-027-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-2
Punts2-49.02-47.5
Fumbles-Lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards3-146-33
Time of Possession24:1335:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 15-76, Mahomes 6-44, McKinnon 4-34, Moore 1-4. Philadelphia, Hurts 15-70, Gainwell 7-21, Sanders 7-16, B.Scott 3-8.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 21-27-0-182. Philadelphia, Hurts 27-38-0-304.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Smith-Schuster 7-53, Kelce 6-81, McKinnon 3-15, Ju.Watson 2-18, Gray 1-6, Toney 1-5, Moore 1-4. Philadelphia, Smith 7-100, Brown 6-96, Goedert 6-60, Gainwell 4-20, Pascal 2-11, B.Scott 1-9, Watkins 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 42.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

