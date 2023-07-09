Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33410419
Garcia 3b401001.284
Witt Jr. ss301001.257
Perez dh311000.246
Melendez rf300012.206
1-Blanco pr-rf-lf000000.174
Fermin c411102.276
Isbel cf422102.210
Massey 2b403200.220
Waters rf000000.239
Duffy 1b401000.283
Lopez lf-2b400001.221

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3317127
Kwan lf400000.263
Rosario ss401001.268
Ramírez dh411001.289
J.Naylor 1b401001.305
Giménez 2b402101.248
Freeman 3b302010.308
Brennan rf400003.269
Straw cf300010.236
Gallagher c200000.133
a-Bell ph100000.230
Fry c000000.277

Kansas City000013000_4101
Cleveland000100000_170

a-grounded out for Gallagher in the 7th.

1-ran for Melendez in the 8th.

E_Massey (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Witt Jr. (15), Fermin (4), Giménez (14). 3B_Massey (1). HR_Isbel (2), off Bieber. RBIs_Isbel (11), Fermin (18), Massey 2 (22), Giménez (34). SB_Freeman (3), Garcia (14). CS_Witt Jr. (7), Garcia (2), Blanco (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Duffy, Fermin, Garcia); Cleveland 5 (Straw 2, Freeman 2, J.Naylor). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 8; Cleveland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Lopez, Melendez, J.Naylor. GIDP_Duffy, Bell.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Massey, Duffy); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, J.Naylor).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Yarbrough, W, 2-4661115785.29
Hernández, H, 5200011263.83
Barlow, S, 11-13110001164.09
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, L, 5-661-394406913.77
Sandlin12-300011132.65
Herrin110002135.48

Inherited runners-scored_Sandlin 1-0. HBP_Bieber 2 (Witt Jr.,Perez). WP_Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Derek Thomas.

T_2:24. A_25,911 (34,788).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

