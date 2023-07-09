|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|1
|9
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Perez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Melendez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|1-Blanco pr-rf-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Fermin c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Isbel cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.210
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Waters rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Duffy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Lopez lf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|2
|7
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Freeman 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Brennan rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|a-Bell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Fry c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Kansas City
|000
|013
|000_4
|10
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000_1
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Gallagher in the 7th.
1-ran for Melendez in the 8th.
E_Massey (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Witt Jr. (15), Fermin (4), Giménez (14). 3B_Massey (1). HR_Isbel (2), off Bieber. RBIs_Isbel (11), Fermin (18), Massey 2 (22), Giménez (34). SB_Freeman (3), Garcia (14). CS_Witt Jr. (7), Garcia (2), Blanco (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Duffy, Fermin, Garcia); Cleveland 5 (Straw 2, Freeman 2, J.Naylor). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 8; Cleveland 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Lopez, Melendez, J.Naylor. GIDP_Duffy, Bell.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Massey, Duffy); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, J.Naylor).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough, W, 2-4
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|78
|5.29
|Hernández, H, 5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|3.83
|Barlow, S, 11-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.09
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 5-6
|6
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|0
|6
|91
|3.77
|Sandlin
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.65
|Herrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.48
Inherited runners-scored_Sandlin 1-0. HBP_Bieber 2 (Witt Jr.,Perez). WP_Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Derek Thomas.
T_2:24. A_25,911 (34,788).
