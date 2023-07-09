|Kansas City
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Perez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Melendez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Blanco pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Fermin c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Freeman 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Isbel cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Brennan rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Waters rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez lf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fry c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|013
|000
|—
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Massey (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Witt Jr. (15), Fermin (4), Giménez (14). 3B_Massey (1). HR_Isbel (2). SB_Freeman (3), Garcia (14).
HBP_Bieber 2 (Witt Jr.,Perez). WP_Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Derek Thomas.
T_2:24. A_25,911 (34,788).
