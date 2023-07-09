Kansas CityCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals334104Totals33171
Garcia 3b4010Kwan lf4000
Witt Jr. ss3010Rosario ss4010
Perez dh3110Ramírez dh4110
Melendez rf3000J.Naylor 1b4010
Blanco pr-rf0000Giménez 2b4021
Fermin c4111Freeman 3b3020
Isbel cf4221Brennan rf4000
Massey 2b4032Straw cf3000
Waters rf0000Gallagher c2000
Duffy 1b4010Bell ph1000
Lopez lf-2b4000Fry c0000

Kansas City0000130004
Cleveland0001000001

E_Massey (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Witt Jr. (15), Fermin (4), Giménez (14). 3B_Massey (1). HR_Isbel (2). SB_Freeman (3), Garcia (14).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Yarbrough W,2-4661115
Hernández H,5200011
Barlow S,11-13110001
Cleveland
Bieber L,5-661-394406
Sandlin12-300011
Herrin110002

HBP_Bieber 2 (Witt Jr.,Perez). WP_Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Derek Thomas.

T_2:24. A_25,911 (34,788).

