ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3339316
Kwan lf401000.273
Rosario ss401001.274
Ramírez 3b411001.285
Reyes dh411201.212
Giménez 2b200001.295
Miller 1b410000.244
Jones rf302100.667
1-Mercado pr-rf000010.212
Hedges c300002.156
a-Naylor ph101000.279
Maile c000000.184
Straw cf402000.199

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35410407
Merrifield 2b413200.242
Benintendi lf401101.318
Witt Jr. ss401000.236
Melendez c400001.218
Dozier 1b401001.263
Pasquantino dh401000.147
3-Olivares pr010000.286
Isbel rf400003.212
Taylor cf412101.270
Rivera 3b301000.219
2-Lopez pr-3b010000.233

Cleveland010000200_391
Kansas City001000021_4101

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Hedges in the 9th.

1-ran for Jones in the 7th. 2-ran for Rivera in the 8th. 3-ran for Pasquantino in the 9th.

E_Rosario (8), Isbel (2). LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Jones (1), Ramírez (28), Pasquantino (1). HR_Reyes (8), off Singer; Merrifield (5), off Morgan. RBIs_Jones (1), Reyes 2 (24), Benintendi (34), Merrifield 2 (36), Taylor (24). SB_Witt Jr. (13). S_Kwan.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Hedges, Reyes, Kwan 2); Kansas City 3 (Melendez 2, Dozier). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 8; Kansas City 2 for 6.

LIDP_Kwan. GIDP_Rosario.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Witt Jr., Dozier; Dozier).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale761106916.28
Morgan, BS, 0-4122200203.05
Hentges, L, 2-11-321101133.60
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer7633051004.25
Payamps120001252.86
Barlow, W, 3-2110010282.33

HBP_Singer (Giménez), Barlow (Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:44. A_19,611 (37,903).

