Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34494210
Witt Jr. ss421011.234
Pasquantino dh411201.268
Perez c400001.282
Melendez rf412101.224
Garcia 3b403100.264
Pratto 1b301010.328
Massey 2b300002.214
c-Duffy ph-2b100001.328
Eaton lf401001.061
Bradley Jr. cf300002.156

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33382913
Bogaerts ss402110.275
Cronenworth 1b312121.220
Tatis Jr. rf500000.274
Soto lf400012.252
Carpenter dh211011.209
b-Cruz ph-dh200002.253
Kim 3b312020.235
Odor 2b201021.154
Grisham cf400004.191
Nola c200001.151
a-Sullivan ph-c200001.176

Kansas City000103000_490
San Diego000012000_380

a-struck out for Nola in the 6th. b-struck out for Carpenter in the 7th. c-struck out for Massey in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 6, San Diego 12. 2B_Melendez 2 (10), Garcia (5). HR_Pasquantino (8), off Darvish; Cronenworth (4), off Mayers. RBIs_Melendez (19), Pasquantino 2 (21), Garcia (8), Cronenworth (16), Bogaerts (16). SB_Pratto (1), Witt Jr. (13). S_Bradley Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Duffy, Pasquantino, Garcia, Massey); San Diego 4 (Nola 2, Tatis Jr. 2). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 12; San Diego 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Pasquantino, Pratto. GIDP_Pratto, Tatis Jr..

DP_Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pratto); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts, Cronenworth).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hernández220004334.09
Mayers22-321143563.38
Taylor, W, 1-12-322212196.91
Cuas, H, 12-310011174.82
Chapman, H, 6100032273.24
Clarke, H, 4110000153.80
Barlow, S, 6-710000173.63
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, L, 2-351-364426903.56
Hill11000063.32
Wilson11-310002243.38
Cosgrove1-31000190.00
García100001145.09

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 2-1, Hill 1-0, Wilson 1-0, Cosgrove 1-0. WP_Mayers.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:05. A_32,416 (40,222).

