|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|2
|10
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Melendez rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Pratto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.328
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|c-Duffy ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Eaton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.061
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|2
|9
|13
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.220
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Carpenter dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|b-Cruz ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Kim 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.154
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.191
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|a-Sullivan ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Kansas City
|000
|103
|000_4
|9
|0
|San Diego
|000
|012
|000_3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Nola in the 6th. b-struck out for Carpenter in the 7th. c-struck out for Massey in the 8th.
LOB_Kansas City 6, San Diego 12. 2B_Melendez 2 (10), Garcia (5). HR_Pasquantino (8), off Darvish; Cronenworth (4), off Mayers. RBIs_Melendez (19), Pasquantino 2 (21), Garcia (8), Cronenworth (16), Bogaerts (16). SB_Pratto (1), Witt Jr. (13). S_Bradley Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Duffy, Pasquantino, Garcia, Massey); San Diego 4 (Nola 2, Tatis Jr. 2). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 12; San Diego 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Pasquantino, Pratto. GIDP_Pratto, Tatis Jr..
DP_Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pratto); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts, Cronenworth).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|33
|4.09
|Mayers
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|56
|3.38
|Taylor, W, 1-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|19
|6.91
|Cuas, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.82
|Chapman, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|27
|3.24
|Clarke, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.80
|Barlow, S, 6-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.63
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 2-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|90
|3.56
|Hill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.32
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.38
|Cosgrove
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.09
Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 2-1, Hill 1-0, Wilson 1-0, Cosgrove 1-0. WP_Mayers.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:05. A_32,416 (40,222).
