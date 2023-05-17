Kansas CitySan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34494Totals33382
Witt Jr. ss4210Bogaerts ss4021
Pasquantino dh4112Cronenworth 1b3121
Perez c4000Tatis Jr. rf5000
Melendez rf4121Soto lf4000
Garcia 3b4031Carpenter dh2110
Pratto 1b3010Cruz ph-dh2000
Massey 2b3000Kim 3b3120
Duffy ph-2b1000Odor 2b2010
Eaton lf4010Grisham cf4000
Bradley Jr. cf3000Nola c2000
Sullivan ph-c2000

Kansas City0001030004
San Diego0000120003

DP_Kansas City 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, San Diego 12. 2B_Melendez 2 (10), Garcia (5). HR_Pasquantino (8), Cronenworth (4). SB_Pratto (1), Witt Jr. (13). S_Bradley Jr. (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Hernández220004
Mayers22-321143
Taylor W,1-12-322212
Cuas H,12-310011
Chapman H,6100032
Clarke H,4110000
Barlow S,6-7100001
San Diego
Darvish L,2-351-364426
Hill110000
Wilson11-310002
Cosgrove1-310001
García100001

Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Mayers.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:05. A_32,416 (40,222).

