|Kansas City
|7
|10
|10
|14
|—
|41
|Las Vegas
|0
|7
|7
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
KC_Hill 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:55.
Second Quarter
Las_Renfrow 6 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 13:02.
KC_FG Butker 40, 8:24.
KC_Hill 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:45.
Third Quarter
Las_B.Edwards 37 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 12:08.
KC_Gray 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:09.
KC_FG Butker 35, :57.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Williams 38 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:11.
KC_Pringle 22 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:39.
|KC
|Las
|First downs
|29
|15
|Total Net Yards
|516
|299
|Rushes-yards
|25-94
|14-50
|Passing
|422
|249
|Punt Returns
|2-46
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-34
|4-79
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|36-51-0
|25-35-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-12
|Punts
|1-42.0
|5-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-34
|9-68
|Time of Possession
|35:26
|24:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Williams 11-43, McKinnon 3-26, Gore 6-19, Bell 1-3, Hardman 1-3, Hill 1-2, Henne 2-(minus 2). Las Vegas, Carr 3-18, Drake 4-16, Jacobs 7-16.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 35-50-0-406, Townsend 1-1-0-16. Las Vegas, Carr 25-35-1-261.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Williams 9-101, Kelce 8-119, Hill 7-83, Pringle 4-46, Robinson 3-23, Hardman 2-27, Kemp 1-16, McKinnon 1-6, Gray 1-1. Las Vegas, Renfrow 7-46, Jacobs 5-20, Waller 4-24, Edwards 3-88, Drake 2-15, Jackson 1-38, Jones 1-22, Ingold 1-5, Richard 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 46.