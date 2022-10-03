Kansas City141410341
Tampa Bay3147731

First Quarter

KC_Kelce 16 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 14:14.

TB_FG Succop 45, 10:12.

KC_Edwards-Helaire 3 run (Wright kick), 4:01.

Second Quarter

KC_Edwards-Helaire 2 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 11:26.

TB_Evans 13 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:50.

KC_Gray 1 run (Wright kick), 2:11.

TB_Evans 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :10.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Wright 44, 11:26.

KC_Fortson 10 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 5:42.

TB_R.White 1 run (Succop kick), :44.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Wright 32, 10:47.

TB_Fournette 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:30.

A_68,348.

KCTB
First downs2727
Total Net Yards417376
Rushes-yards37-1896-3
Passing228373
Punt Returns1-120-0
Kickoff Returns3-912-51
Interceptions Ret.0-01-33
Comp-Att-Int23-37-139-52-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-211-12
Punts1-43.03-41.667
Fumbles-Lost0-02-2
Penalties-Yards4-325-40
Time of Possession38:3821:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 19-92, Pacheco 11-63, Mahomes 4-34, Gray 1-1, McKinnon 2-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, R.White 3-6, Fournette 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 23-37-1-249. Tampa Bay, Brady 39-52-0-385.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 9-92, Smith-Schuster 5-46, Valdes-Scantling 3-63, Moore 2-31, Fortson 1-10, Hardman 1-4, Edwards-Helaire 1-2, McKinnon 1-1. Tampa Bay, Evans 8-103, Godwin 7-59, Fournette 7-57, R.White 5-50, Brate 4-32, Otton 3-29, Gage 2-24, Kieft 1-19, Jones 1-7, Beasley 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

