|Kansas City
|14
|14
|10
|3
|—
|41
|Tampa Bay
|3
|14
|7
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
KC_Kelce 16 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 14:14.
TB_FG Succop 45, 10:12.
KC_Edwards-Helaire 3 run (Wright kick), 4:01.
Second Quarter
KC_Edwards-Helaire 2 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 11:26.
TB_Evans 13 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:50.
KC_Gray 1 run (Wright kick), 2:11.
TB_Evans 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :10.
Third Quarter
KC_FG Wright 44, 11:26.
KC_Fortson 10 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 5:42.
TB_R.White 1 run (Succop kick), :44.
Fourth Quarter
KC_FG Wright 32, 10:47.
TB_Fournette 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:30.
A_68,348.
|KC
|TB
|First downs
|27
|27
|Total Net Yards
|417
|376
|Rushes-yards
|37-189
|6-3
|Passing
|228
|373
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-91
|2-51
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-33
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-37-1
|39-52-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-21
|1-12
|Punts
|1-43.0
|3-41.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|4-32
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|38:38
|21:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 19-92, Pacheco 11-63, Mahomes 4-34, Gray 1-1, McKinnon 2-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, R.White 3-6, Fournette 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 23-37-1-249. Tampa Bay, Brady 39-52-0-385.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 9-92, Smith-Schuster 5-46, Valdes-Scantling 3-63, Moore 2-31, Fortson 1-10, Hardman 1-4, Edwards-Helaire 1-2, McKinnon 1-1. Tampa Bay, Evans 8-103, Godwin 7-59, Fournette 7-57, R.White 5-50, Brate 4-32, Otton 3-29, Gage 2-24, Kieft 1-19, Jones 1-7, Beasley 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
