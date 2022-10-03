|Kansas City
|14
|14
|10
|3
|—
|41
|Tampa Bay
|3
|14
|7
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
KC_Kelce 16 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 14:14. Drive: 2 plays, 21 yards, 00:42. Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 0.
TB_FG Succop 45, 10:12. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 4:02. Key Plays: R.White kick return to Tampa Bay 28; Brady 25 pass to Fournette; Brady 10 pass to Brate; Brady 10 pass to Godwin; Brady 1 pass to Fournette on 3rd-and-4. Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 3.
KC_Edwards-Helaire 3 run (Wright kick), 4:01. Drive: 13 plays, 79 yards, 6:11. Key Plays: Pacheco kick return to Kansas City 21; Mahomes 12 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 4 pass to Smith-Schuster on 3rd-and-1; Mahomes 13 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-10; Edwards-Helaire 20 run on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 14, Tampa Bay 3.
Second Quarter
KC_Edwards-Helaire 2 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 11:26. Drive: 11 plays, 82 yards, 5:52. Key Plays: Mahomes 13 pass to Smith-Schuster; Mahomes 7 run on 3rd-and-2; Mahomes 36 pass to Valdes-Scantling; Mahomes 6 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-2. Kansas City 21, Tampa Bay 3.
TB_Evans 13 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:50. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:36. Key Plays: Brady 11 pass to R.White; Brady 30 pass to Evans; Brady 11 pass to Brate; Brady 10 pass to R.White. Kansas City 21, Tampa Bay 10.
KC_Gray 1 run (Wright kick), 2:11. Drive: 6 plays, 20 yards, 2:51. Key Play: Mahomes 7 run on 3rd-and-7. Kansas City 28, Tampa Bay 10.
TB_Evans 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :10. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 2:01. Key Plays: Brady 2 pass to Brate on 3rd-and-2; Brady 7 pass to J.Jones on 3rd-and-5; Brady 12 pass to Godwin; Brady 16 pass to Evans on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 28, Tampa Bay 17.
Third Quarter
KC_FG Wright 44, 11:26. Drive: 11 plays, 49 yards, 3:34. Key Plays: Mahomes 15 pass to Moore; Mahomes 19 pass to Smith-Schuster on 3rd-and-10. Kansas City 31, Tampa Bay 17.
KC_Fortson 10 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 5:42. Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 4:49. Key Plays: Mahomes 25 pass to Valdes-Scantling; Mahomes 16 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 38, Tampa Bay 17.
TB_R.White 1 run (Succop kick), :44. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:58. Key Plays: Brady 15 pass to Evans; Brady 9 pass to R.White on 3rd-and-2; Brady 19 pass to Kieft. Kansas City 38, Tampa Bay 24.
Fourth Quarter
KC_FG Wright 32, 10:47. Drive: 10 plays, 46 yards, 4:57. Key Plays: Mahomes 11 run; Mahomes 22 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-4. Kansas City 41, Tampa Bay 24.
TB_Fournette 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:30. Drive: 5 plays, 34 yards, 1:12. Key Plays: Murphy-Bunting 33 interception return to Kansas City 34; Brady 13 pass to Fournette; Brady 7 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 41, Tampa Bay 31.
A_68,348.
|KC
|TB
|FIRST DOWNS
|27
|27
|Rushing
|8
|2
|Passing
|17
|23
|Penalty
|2
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|12-17
|6-10
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|417
|376
|Total Plays
|77
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|189
|3
|Rushes
|37
|6
|Avg per rush
|5.108
|0.5
|NET YARDS PASSING
|228
|373
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-21
|1-12
|Gross-Yds passing
|249
|385
|Completed-Att.
|23-37
|39-52
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.7
|7.038
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|8-8-6
|6-5-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|1-43.0
|3-41.667
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|103
|84
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-91
|2-51
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-33
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-32
|5-40
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|38:38
|21:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 19-92, Pacheco 11-63, Mahomes 4-34, Gray 1-1, McKinnon 2-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, R.White 3-6, Fournette 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 23-37-1-249. Tampa Bay, Brady 39-52-0-385.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 9-92, Smith-Schuster 5-46, Valdes-Scantling 3-63, Moore 2-31, Fortson 1-10, Hardman 1-4, Edwards-Helaire 1-2, McKinnon 1-1. Tampa Bay, Evans 8-103, Godwin 7-59, Fournette 7-57, R.White 5-50, Brate 4-32, Otton 3-29, Gage 2-24, Kieft 1-19, Jones 1-7, Beasley 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_Kansas City, Moore 1-12. Tampa Bay, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Kansas City, Pacheco 3-91. Tampa Bay, R.White 2-51.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Kansas City, Sneed 8-1-1, Bolton 6-2-0, Fenton 5-1-0, Ja.Watson 5-0-0, Reid 4-1-0, Cook 2-3-0, Karlaftis 2-0-0, Nnadi 2-0-0, Thornhill 2-0-0, Wharton 1-1-0, C.Jones 1-0-0, Mahomes 1-0-0, Clark 0-1-0. Tampa Bay, D.White 8-3-0, David 8-2-0, Neal 6-0-0, Edwards 5-8-1, Winfield 3-2-0, Nassib 2-2-1, Barrett 2-2-0, C.Davis 2-1-0, Gholston 2-1-0, Dean 2-0-0, Vea 1-3-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 1-2-0, Nelson 1-1-1, Goedeke 1-0-0, Nunez-Roches 1-0-0, Ryan 1-0-0, Murphy-Bunting 0-1-0, Senat 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Kansas City, None. Tampa Bay, Murphy-Bunting 1-33.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.
