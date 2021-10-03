|Kansas City
|7
|14
|7
|14
|—
|42
|Philadelphia
|10
|3
|3
|14
|—
|30
First Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 29, 11:38.
KC_Edwards-Helaire 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:02.
Phi_Goedert 3 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 1:57.
Second Quarter
KC_Hill 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:25.
Phi_FG Elliott 25, 3:35.
KC_Fortson 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :50.
Third Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 31, 7:07.
KC_Darre.Williams 1 run (Butker kick), :51.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_Gainwell 7 run (Elliott kick), 12:42.
KC_Hill 12 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:44.
KC_Hill 44 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:30.
Phi_G.Ward 15 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), :04.
|KC
|Phi
|First downs
|31
|30
|Total Net Yards
|471
|461
|Rushes-yards
|32-200
|19-103
|Passing
|271
|358
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-109
|3-58
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-30-1
|32-48-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|3-29
|Punts
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-46
|9-49
|Time of Possession
|30:52
|29:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-102, Darre.Williams 10-42, Mahomes 5-26, Hardman 2-25, Burton 1-5. Philadelphia, Hurts 8-47, Gainwell 3-31, Sanders 7-13, Reagor 1-12.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 24-30-1-278. Philadelphia, Hurts 32-48-0-387.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Hill 11-186, Kelce 4-23, Pringle 2-23, Hardman 2-16, Darre.Williams 2-16, Edwards-Helaire 2-12, Fortson 1-2. Philadelphia, Smith 7-122, Ertz 6-60, Gainwell 6-58, Goedert 5-56, Sanders 3-34, Watkins 3-33, Ward 1-15, Reagor 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.