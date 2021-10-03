Kansas City71471442
Philadelphia10331430

First Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 29, 11:38.

KC_Edwards-Helaire 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:02.

Phi_Goedert 3 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 1:57.

Second Quarter

KC_Hill 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:25.

Phi_FG Elliott 25, 3:35.

KC_Fortson 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :50.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 31, 7:07.

KC_Darre.Williams 1 run (Butker kick), :51.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Gainwell 7 run (Elliott kick), 12:42.

KC_Hill 12 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:44.

KC_Hill 44 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:30.

Phi_G.Ward 15 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), :04.

KCPhi
First downs3130
Total Net Yards471461
Rushes-yards32-20019-103
Passing271358
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns4-1093-58
Interceptions Ret.0-01-7
Comp-Att-Int24-30-132-48-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-73-29
Punts0-0.00-0.0
Fumbles-Lost1-02-0
Penalties-Yards7-469-49
Time of Possession30:5229:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-102, Darre.Williams 10-42, Mahomes 5-26, Hardman 2-25, Burton 1-5. Philadelphia, Hurts 8-47, Gainwell 3-31, Sanders 7-13, Reagor 1-12.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 24-30-1-278. Philadelphia, Hurts 32-48-0-387.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Hill 11-186, Kelce 4-23, Pringle 2-23, Hardman 2-16, Darre.Williams 2-16, Edwards-Helaire 2-12, Fortson 1-2. Philadelphia, Smith 7-122, Ertz 6-60, Gainwell 6-58, Goedert 5-56, Sanders 3-34, Watkins 3-33, Ward 1-15, Reagor 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you