Pittsburgh077721
Kansas City02114742

Second Quarter

Pit_T.Watt 26 fumble return (Boswell kick), 10:41.

KC_McKinnon 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:45.

KC_Pringle 12 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:55.

KC_Kelce 48 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :13.

Third Quarter

KC_Allegretti 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:13.

KC_Hill 31 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:14.

Pit_D.Johnson 13 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 4:10.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Pringle 2 pass from Kelce (Butker kick), 14:13.

Pit_Washington 15 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 7:36.

A_73,253.

PitKC
First downs1926
Total Net Yards257478
Rushes-yards20-5622-106
Passing201372
Punt Returns2-134-62
Kickoff Returns3-662-50
Interceptions Ret.1-100-0
Comp-Att-Int29-44-031-40-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-143-34
Punts7-49.7144-34.5
Fumbles-Lost2-12-1
Penalties-Yards4-453-25
Time of Possession30:0030:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 12-29, Snell 2-15, Ballage 4-13, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 1). Kansas City, McKinnon 12-61, Mahomes 3-29, Hardman 2-6, Williams 1-4, Burton 1-3, Gore 3-3.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 29-44-0-215. Kansas City, Mahomes 30-39-1-404, Kelce 1-1-0-2.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-34, Smith-Schuster 5-26, Gentry 4-33, Freiermuth 4-25, Claypool 3-25, Washington 2-37, McCloud 2-20, Snell 2-16, Harris 2-(minus 1). Kansas City, McKinnon 6-81, Kelce 5-108, Hill 5-57, Pringle 5-37, Robinson 4-76, Hardman 4-43, Bell 1-3, Allegretti 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

