|Pittsburgh
|0
|7
|7
|7
|—
|21
|Kansas City
|0
|21
|14
|7
|—
|42
Second Quarter
Pit_T.Watt 26 fumble return (Boswell kick), 10:41. Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 0.
KC_McKinnon 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:45. Drive: 9 plays, 76 yards, 4:56. Key Plays: Pringle kick return to Kansas City 24; Mahomes 20 pass to Hill; Mahomes 14 pass to McKinnon; Mahomes 23 run; Mahomes 15 pass to Kelce. Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 7.
KC_Pringle 12 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:55. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 2:43. Key Plays: Mahomes 31 pass to Kelce; McKinnon 15 run; McKinnon 13 run. Kansas City 14, Pittsburgh 7.
KC_Kelce 48 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :13. Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 00:39. Key Plays: Mahomes 15 pass to McKinnon; Mahomes 27 pass to Robinson. Kansas City 21, Pittsburgh 7.
Third Quarter
KC_Allegretti 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:13. Drive: 10 plays, 68 yards, 4:47. Key Plays: Pringle kick return to Kansas City 32; McKinnon 12 run; Mahomes 29 pass to Robinson; Mahomes 23 pass to McKinnon on 3rd-and-12. Kansas City 28, Pittsburgh 7.
KC_Hill 31 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:14. Drive: 2 plays, 29 yards, 00:42. Kansas City 35, Pittsburgh 7.
Pit_D.Johnson 13 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 4:10. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:04. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 16 pass to Claypool; Roethlisberger 8 pass to Freiermuth on 3rd-and-4; Roethlisberger 5 pass to Smith-Schuster on 3rd-and-3; Roethlisberger 22 pass to Washington. Kansas City 35, Pittsburgh 14.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Pringle 2 pass from Kelce (Butker kick), 14:13. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:57. Key Plays: Mahomes 15 pass to Pringle on 3rd-and-8; Mahomes 41 pass to Hardman; Burton 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 14.
Pit_Washington 15 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 7:36. Drive: 16 plays, 75 yards, 6:37. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 4 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-5; Snell 8 run on 4th-and-1; Sneed 0 interception return to Pittsburgh 47; Ballage 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Roethlisberger 5 pass to D.Johnson on 4th-and-2. Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21.
A_73,253.
|Pit
|KC
|FIRST DOWNS
|19
|26
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|15
|19
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-16
|8-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|257
|478
|Total Plays
|66
|65
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|7.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|56
|106
|Rushes
|20
|22
|Avg per rush
|2.8
|4.818
|NET YARDS PASSING
|201
|372
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-14
|3-34
|Gross-Yds passing
|215
|406
|Completed-Att.
|29-44
|31-40
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.37
|8.651
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-1-1
|7-5-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|7-49.714
|4-34.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|89
|112
|Punt Returns
|2-13
|4-62
|Kickoff Returns
|3-66
|2-50
|Interceptions
|1-10
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-45
|3-25
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|30:00
|30:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 12-29, Snell 2-15, Ballage 4-13, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 1). Kansas City, McKinnon 12-61, Mahomes 3-29, Hardman 2-6, Williams 1-4, Burton 1-3, Gore 3-3.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 29-44-0-215. Kansas City, Mahomes 30-39-1-404, Kelce 1-1-0-2.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-34, Smith-Schuster 5-26, Gentry 4-33, Freiermuth 4-25, Claypool 3-25, Washington 2-37, McCloud 2-20, Snell 2-16, Harris 2-(minus 1). Kansas City, McKinnon 6-81, Kelce 5-108, Hill 5-57, Pringle 5-37, Robinson 4-76, Hardman 4-43, Bell 1-3, Allegretti 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 2-13. Kansas City, Hardman 3-70, Hill 1-(minus 8).
KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 3-66. Kansas City, Pringle 2-50.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Te.Edmunds 6-0-0, Fitzpatrick 5-1-0, Spillane 5-0-0, Sutton 5-0-0, Haden 4-2-0, T.Watt 3-0-1, Heyward 2-2-0, Highsmith 2-1-1, Adams 2-0-1, Witherspoon 2-0-0, Wormley 2-0-0, Loudermilk 1-2-0, Schobert 1-1-0, Bush 1-0-0, Charlton 1-0-0, Tuszka 1-0-0, Norwood 0-2-0, Allen 0-1-0, Killebrew 0-1-0, Mondeaux 0-1-0. Kansas City, Sneed 6-2-0, Bolton 5-2-0, Ward 5-1-0, Watts 3-1-0, Thornhill 2-3-0, Clark 2-2-0, Sorensen 2-2-0, Niemann 2-1-0, Nnadi 2-1-0, Gay 2-0-0, Hughes 2-0-0, Hitchens 1-3-0, Okafor 1-1-0, Reed 1-1-0, Danna 1-0-1, Wharton 1-0-1, Ingram 1-0-0, Smith 1-0-0, Jones 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, Bush 1-10. Kansas City, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Kevin Brown.