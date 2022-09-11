|Kansas City
|14
|9
|14
|7
|—
|44
|Arizona
|0
|7
|0
|14
|—
|21
First Quarter
KC_Kelce 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:37.
KC_Edwards-Helaire 3 pass from Mahomes (Reid kick), 3:20.
Second Quarter
Ari_Conner 2 run (Prater kick), 13:05.
KC_Edwards-Helaire 4 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 7:32.
KC_FG Butker 54, :02.
Third Quarter
KC_Fortson 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:55.
KC_Hardman 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:56.
Fourth Quarter
Ari_M.Brown 6 pass from Murray (Ertz pass from Murray), 12:52.
KC_Pacheco 3 run (Butker kick), 7:39.
Ari_Ertz 6 pass from Murray (pass failed), 5:11.
A_63,697.
|KC
|Ari
|First downs
|33
|18
|Total Net Yards
|488
|282
|Rushes-yards
|27-128
|22-103
|Passing
|360
|179
|Punt Returns
|5-44
|1--1
|Kickoff Returns
|2-45
|2-68
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-39-0
|24-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-26
|Punts
|2-54.0
|5-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|5-1
|3-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-25
|5-49
|Time of Possession
|34:42
|25:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 12-62, Edwards-Helaire 7-42, McKinnon 4-22, Mahomes 3-5, Valdes-Scantling 1-(minus 3). Arizona, Murray 5-29, Benjamin 4-28, Conner 10-26, McSorley 3-20.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 30-39-0-360. Arizona, Murray 22-34-0-193, McSorley 2-4-0-12.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 8-121, Smith-Schuster 6-79, Valdes-Scantling 4-44, Edwards-Helaire 3-32, McKinnon 3-27, Hardman 3-16, Moore 1-30, Gray 1-10, Fortson 1-1. Arizona, Dortch 7-63, Conner 5-29, M.Brown 4-43, Benjamin 3-33, Ertz 2-14, Green 2-13, Isabella 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
