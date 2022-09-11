Kansas City14914744
Arizona0701421

First Quarter

KC_Kelce 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:37.

KC_Edwards-Helaire 3 pass from Mahomes (Reid kick), 3:20.

Second Quarter

Ari_Conner 2 run (Prater kick), 13:05.

KC_Edwards-Helaire 4 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 7:32.

KC_FG Butker 54, :02.

Third Quarter

KC_Fortson 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:55.

KC_Hardman 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:56.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_M.Brown 6 pass from Murray (Ertz pass from Murray), 12:52.

KC_Pacheco 3 run (Butker kick), 7:39.

Ari_Ertz 6 pass from Murray (pass failed), 5:11.

A_63,697.

KCAri
First downs3318
Total Net Yards488282
Rushes-yards27-12822-103
Passing360179
Punt Returns5-441--1
Kickoff Returns2-452-68
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int30-39-024-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-03-26
Punts2-54.05-51.0
Fumbles-Lost5-13-0
Penalties-Yards3-255-49
Time of Possession34:4225:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 12-62, Edwards-Helaire 7-42, McKinnon 4-22, Mahomes 3-5, Valdes-Scantling 1-(minus 3). Arizona, Murray 5-29, Benjamin 4-28, Conner 10-26, McSorley 3-20.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 30-39-0-360. Arizona, Murray 22-34-0-193, McSorley 2-4-0-12.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 8-121, Smith-Schuster 6-79, Valdes-Scantling 4-44, Edwards-Helaire 3-32, McKinnon 3-27, Hardman 3-16, Moore 1-30, Gray 1-10, Fortson 1-1. Arizona, Dortch 7-63, Conner 5-29, M.Brown 4-43, Benjamin 3-33, Ertz 2-14, Green 2-13, Isabella 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

