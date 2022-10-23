|Kansas City
|7
|7
|14
|16
|—
|44
|San Francisco
|10
|3
|3
|7
|—
|23
First Quarter
SF_FG Gould 30, 10:22.
SF_McCloud 8 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 6:14.
KC_Hardman 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:07.
Second Quarter
SF_FG Gould 50, 12:11.
KC_Hardman 25 run (Butker kick), 7:09.
Third Quarter
KC_Edwards-Helaire 16 run (Butker kick), 13:28.
SF_FG Gould 49, 7:41.
KC_Ju.Watson 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:31.
Fourth Quarter
SF_Kittle 15 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 14:16.
KC_Hardman 3 run (Butker kick), 10:43.
KC_safety, 8:49.
KC_Smith-Schuster 45 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:05.
A_71,746.
|KC
|SF
|First downs
|24
|25
|Total Net Yards
|529
|444
|Rushes-yards
|21-112
|21-101
|Passing
|417
|343
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|6-130
|4-64
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-7
|1-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-36-1
|29-46-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|5-26
|Punts
|1-33.0
|1-29.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-84
|10-80
|Time of Possession
|26:15
|33:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 8-43, Edwards-Helaire 6-32, Hardman 2-28, McKinnon 2-12, Henne 3-(minus 3). San Francisco, Wilson 7-54, McCaffrey 8-38, Davis-Price 2-4, Samuel 1-2, Garoppolo 2-2, Purdy 1-1.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 25-34-1-423, Henne 0-2-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 25-37-1-303, Purdy 4-9-1-66.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Smith-Schuster 7-124, Kelce 6-98, Hardman 4-32, Valdes-Scantling 3-111, McKinnon 2-36, Gray 1-10, Fortson 1-8, Ju.Watson 1-4. San Francisco, Aiyuk 7-82, Kittle 6-98, Samuel 5-42, McCloud 4-65, Juszczyk 3-34, Jennings 2-24, McCaffrey 2-24.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 39.
