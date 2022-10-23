Kansas City77141644
San Francisco1033723

First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 30, 10:22.

SF_McCloud 8 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 6:14.

KC_Hardman 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:07.

Second Quarter

SF_FG Gould 50, 12:11.

KC_Hardman 25 run (Butker kick), 7:09.

Third Quarter

KC_Edwards-Helaire 16 run (Butker kick), 13:28.

SF_FG Gould 49, 7:41.

KC_Ju.Watson 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:31.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Kittle 15 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 14:16.

KC_Hardman 3 run (Butker kick), 10:43.

KC_safety, 8:49.

KC_Smith-Schuster 45 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:05.

A_71,746.

KCSF
First downs2425
Total Net Yards529444
Rushes-yards21-11221-101
Passing417343
Punt Returns1-00-0
Kickoff Returns6-1304-64
Interceptions Ret.2-71-2
Comp-Att-Int25-36-129-46-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-65-26
Punts1-33.01-29.0
Fumbles-Lost2-11-1
Penalties-Yards8-8410-80
Time of Possession26:1533:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 8-43, Edwards-Helaire 6-32, Hardman 2-28, McKinnon 2-12, Henne 3-(minus 3). San Francisco, Wilson 7-54, McCaffrey 8-38, Davis-Price 2-4, Samuel 1-2, Garoppolo 2-2, Purdy 1-1.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 25-34-1-423, Henne 0-2-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 25-37-1-303, Purdy 4-9-1-66.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Smith-Schuster 7-124, Kelce 6-98, Hardman 4-32, Valdes-Scantling 3-111, McKinnon 2-36, Gray 1-10, Fortson 1-8, Ju.Watson 1-4. San Francisco, Aiyuk 7-82, Kittle 6-98, Samuel 5-42, McCloud 4-65, Juszczyk 3-34, Jennings 2-24, McCaffrey 2-24.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 39.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

