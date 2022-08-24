ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3035216
Rojas 2b401000.285
Rivera 3b310011.237
Marte dh400002.254
Walker 1b412100.227
Varsho rf411102.233
McCarthy lf200000.279
C.Kelly c300000.217
Thomas cf301001.248
Alcántara ss300000.207

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29575310
Melendez c411102.226
Witt Jr. 3b411300.252
Perez dh401002.226
Massey 2b400003.268
Taylor cf300010.260
Isbel lf411002.214
Dozier 1b301011.237
Lopez ss110100.236
Waters rf212010.250

Arizona000010002_350
Kansas City00000050x_570

LOB_Arizona 2, Kansas City 5. 2B_Dozier (22). HR_Varsho (17), off Singer; Walker (30), off Barlow; Witt Jr. (18), off Mantiply. RBIs_Varsho (57), Walker (72), Lopez (16), Melendez (45), Witt Jr. 3 (64). SB_Taylor (2), Isbel (8). CS_Rojas (2). S_McCarthy, Lopez 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (C.Kelly); Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Lopez). RISP_Arizona 0 for 1; Kansas City 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Dozier.

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen630036952.66
Ramirez, L, 4-4, BS, 0-41-31220084.88
Mantiply033300112.66
Ginkel2-300002126.97
Frias1000021211.05
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, W, 7-47411061033.15
Hernández100000128.41
Barlow112210252.41

Mantiply pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 1-1. WP_Barlow(2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:59. A_10,531 (37,903).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

