|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|2
|1
|6
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Rivera 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|McCarthy lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Alcántara ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|3
|10
|Melendez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.252
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Isbel lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Dozier 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Lopez ss
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Waters rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Arizona
|000
|010
|002_3
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|50x_5
|7
|0
LOB_Arizona 2, Kansas City 5. 2B_Dozier (22). HR_Varsho (17), off Singer; Walker (30), off Barlow; Witt Jr. (18), off Mantiply. RBIs_Varsho (57), Walker (72), Lopez (16), Melendez (45), Witt Jr. 3 (64). SB_Taylor (2), Isbel (8). CS_Rojas (2). S_McCarthy, Lopez 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (C.Kelly); Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Lopez). RISP_Arizona 0 for 1; Kansas City 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Dozier.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|95
|2.66
|Ramirez, L, 4-4, BS, 0-4
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4.88
|Mantiply
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|2.66
|Ginkel
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.97
|Frias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|11.05
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 7-4
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|103
|3.15
|Hernández
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|8.41
|Barlow
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|25
|2.41
Mantiply pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 1-1. WP_Barlow(2).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:59. A_10,531 (37,903).
