ArizonaKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30352Totals29575
Rojas 2b4010Melendez c4111
Rivera 3b3100Witt Jr. 3b4113
Marte dh4000Perez dh4010
Walker 1b4121Massey 2b4000
Varsho rf4111Taylor cf3000
McCarthy lf2000Isbel lf4110
C.Kelly c3000Dozier 1b3010
Thomas cf3010Lopez ss1101
Alcántara ss3000Waters rf2120

Arizona0000100023
Kansas City00000050x5

LOB_Arizona 2, Kansas City 5. 2B_Dozier (22). HR_Varsho (17), Walker (30), Witt Jr. (18). SB_Taylor (2), Isbel (8). S_McCarthy (2), Lopez 2 (9).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Gallen630036
Ramirez L,4-4 BS,0-41-312200
Mantiply033300
Ginkel2-300002
Frias100002
Kansas City
Singer W,7-4741106
Hernández100000
Barlow112210

Mantiply pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Barlow(2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:59. A_10,531 (37,903).

