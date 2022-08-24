|Arizona
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|2
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Melendez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rivera 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Isbel lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez ss
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Alcántara ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Waters rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Arizona
|000
|010
|002
|—
|3
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|50x
|—
|5
LOB_Arizona 2, Kansas City 5. 2B_Dozier (22). HR_Varsho (17), Walker (30), Witt Jr. (18). SB_Taylor (2), Isbel (8). S_McCarthy (2), Lopez 2 (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Gallen
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Ramirez L,4-4 BS,0-4
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Mantiply
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Ginkel
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Frias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|Singer W,7-4
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Hernández
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
Mantiply pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_Barlow(2).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:59. A_10,531 (37,903).
