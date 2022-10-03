|Kansas City
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|38
|2
|8
|1
|Melendez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Brennan rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Olivares dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gonzalez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Arias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Waters lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|B.Naylor c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Isbel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|001
|000
|—
|5
|Cleveland
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
E_Massey (4), Witt Jr. (19), Giménez (8), Arias (5). DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 10. 2B_Gonzalez (27). HR_Waters (5). SB_Witt Jr. (30), Pasquantino (1), Giménez (20). SF_Massey (2). S_Taylor (2).
|6
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Coleman (Giménez). WP_Greinke(3), Coleman.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:02. A_18,688 (34,788).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.