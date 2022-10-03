Kansas CityCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35565Totals38281
Melendez c5000Kwan lf4011
Witt Jr. ss5110Brennan rf5020
Pasquantino 1b3000Ramírez 3b4010
Olivares dh4110Gonzalez dh5120
Massey 2b3011Giménez 2b4000
Dozier 3b4000Miller 1b4000
Lopez 3b0100Arias ss4110
Taylor cf3100Hedges c2000
Waters lf4124B.Naylor c2000
Isbel rf4010Straw cf4010
Eaton rf0000

Kansas City01000100035
Cleveland00100100002

E_Massey (4), Witt Jr. (19), Giménez (8), Arias (5). DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 10. 2B_Gonzalez (27). HR_Waters (5). SB_Witt Jr. (30), Pasquantino (1), Giménez (20). SF_Massey (2). S_Taylor (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Greinke672111
Garrett110011
Coleman100002
Barlow W,7-4100001
Clarke S,3-8100002
Cleveland
McKenzie541104
Morris111111
Morgan200002
McCarty L,4-3213201

HBP_Coleman (Giménez). WP_Greinke(3), Coleman.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:02. A_18,688 (34,788).

