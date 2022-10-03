Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3556518
Melendez c500000.221
Witt Jr. ss511001.254
Pasquantino 1b300011.288
Olivares dh411001.292
Massey 2b301101.248
Dozier 3b400002.236
Lopez 3b010000.226
Taylor cf310000.254
Waters lf412402.261
Isbel rf401000.212
Eaton rf000000.263

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3828127
Kwan lf401110.301
Brennan rf502000.351
Ramírez 3b401010.275
Gonzalez dh512002.297
Giménez 2b400001.300
Miller 1b400001.243
Arias ss411001.182
Hedges c200000.164
B.Naylor c200000.000
Straw cf401002.219

Kansas City0100010003_562
Cleveland0010010000_282

E_Massey (4), Witt Jr. (19), Giménez (8), Arias (5). LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 10. 2B_Gonzalez (27). HR_Waters (5), off McCarty. RBIs_Waters 4 (18), Massey (16), Kwan (52). SB_Witt Jr. (30), Pasquantino (1), Giménez (20). CS_Melendez (3). SF_Massey. S_Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Isbel, Dozier); Cleveland 8 (Giménez, Ramírez 2, Gonzalez 3, B.Naylor 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 15.

Runners moved up_Olivares, Giménez, Ramírez. LIDP_Giménez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr.).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke6721111033.68
Garrett110011164.96
Coleman100002162.78
Barlow, W, 7-4100001132.18
Clarke, S, 3-8100002114.04
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie541104732.96
Morris111111312.28
Morgan200002193.43
McCarty, L, 4-3213201274.78

HBP_Coleman (Giménez). WP_Greinke(3), Coleman.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:02. A_18,688 (34,788).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you