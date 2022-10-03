|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|6
|5
|1
|8
|Melendez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Olivares dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Lopez 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Waters lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.261
|Isbel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Eaton rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|2
|8
|1
|2
|7
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.301
|Brennan rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.351
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Gonzalez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Arias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|B.Naylor c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Kansas City
|010
|001
|000
|3_5
|6
|2
|Cleveland
|001
|001
|000
|0_2
|8
|2
E_Massey (4), Witt Jr. (19), Giménez (8), Arias (5). LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 10. 2B_Gonzalez (27). HR_Waters (5), off McCarty. RBIs_Waters 4 (18), Massey (16), Kwan (52). SB_Witt Jr. (30), Pasquantino (1), Giménez (20). CS_Melendez (3). SF_Massey. S_Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Isbel, Dozier); Cleveland 8 (Giménez, Ramírez 2, Gonzalez 3, B.Naylor 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 15.
Runners moved up_Olivares, Giménez, Ramírez. LIDP_Giménez.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr.).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|6
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|103
|3.68
|Garrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.96
|Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.78
|Barlow, W, 7-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.18
|Clarke, S, 3-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.04
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|73
|2.96
|Morris
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|2.28
|Morgan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.43
|McCarty, L, 4-3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|27
|4.78
HBP_Coleman (Giménez). WP_Greinke(3), Coleman.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:02. A_18,688 (34,788).
