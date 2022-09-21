MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3326227
Urshela 3b401000.273
Correa ss301010.289
Miranda 1b400000.268
Sánchez dh210011.210
Gordon lf410002.280
Celestino cf401003.244
Palacios 2b300000.104
a-Cave ph100000.210
Wallner rf402201.304
León c301000.179
1-Contreras pr000000.135
C.Hamilton c000000.000
b-Arraez ph100000.313

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33510417
Melendez lf411100.223
Witt Jr. ss422100.252
Perez c413100.254
Pasquantino 1b301010.269
Taylor cf400002.258
Massey 2b400003.255
Olivares rf401100.304
Isbel rf000000.200
Dozier dh300002.232
Eaton 3b312000.269

Minnesota010100000_260
Kansas City20100020x_5102

a-grounded out for Palacios in the 9th. b-grounded out for C.Hamilton in the 9th.

1-ran for León in the 7th.

E_Pasquantino (1), Witt Jr. (19). LOB_Minnesota 7, Kansas City 5. 2B_Correa (21), Wallner (2), Perez (20), Pasquantino (10). HR_Melendez (17), off Ober. RBIs_Wallner 2 (4), Melendez (57), Perez (73), Olivares (13), Witt Jr. (76). SB_Eaton (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (León 2, Sánchez 2); Kansas City 3 (Olivares, Dozier 2). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 11; Kansas City 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Palacios, Miranda, Melendez, Pasquantino. GIDP_Miranda, Urshela, Pasquantino.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Miranda, Palacios, Correa, Miranda); Kansas City 2 (Eaton, Pasquantino; Eaton, Massey, Pasquantino).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober, L, 1-3573313853.71
Sanchez332204414.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch442113785.06
Snider110010126.47
Misiewicz, W, 1-011-310003295.79
Coleman, H, 1511-300000142.56
Garrett, H, 101-30000034.83
Barlow, S, 23-27100001222.34

Inherited runners-scored_Coleman 1-0, Garrett 1-0. HBP_Coleman (Sánchez). WP_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:56. A_13,952 (37,903).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

