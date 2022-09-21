|Minnesota
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|4
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Melendez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Sánchez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Palacios 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cave ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Isbel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wallner rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Dozier dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|León c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Contreras pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hamilton c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|Kansas City
|201
|000
|20x
|—
|5
E_Pasquantino (1), Witt Jr. (19). DP_Minnesota 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Minnesota 7, Kansas City 5. 2B_Correa (21), Wallner (2), Perez (20), Pasquantino (10). HR_Melendez (17). SB_Eaton (10).
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Coleman (Sánchez). WP_Sanchez.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:56. A_13,952 (37,903).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.