MinnesotaKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33262Totals335104
Urshela 3b4010Melendez lf4111
Correa ss3010Witt Jr. ss4221
Miranda 1b4000Perez c4131
Sánchez dh2100Pasquantino 1b3010
Gordon lf4100Taylor cf4000
Celestino cf4010Massey 2b4000
Palacios 2b3000Olivares rf4011
Cave ph1000Isbel rf0000
Wallner rf4022Dozier dh3000
León c3010Eaton 3b3120
Contreras pr0000
C.Hamilton c0000
Arraez ph1000

Minnesota0101000002
Kansas City20100020x5

E_Pasquantino (1), Witt Jr. (19). DP_Minnesota 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Minnesota 7, Kansas City 5. 2B_Correa (21), Wallner (2), Perez (20), Pasquantino (10). HR_Melendez (17). SB_Eaton (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Ober L,1-3573313
Sanchez332204
Kansas City
Lynch442113
Snider110010
Misiewicz W,1-011-310003
Coleman H,1511-300000
Garrett H,101-300000
Barlow S,23-27100001

HBP_Coleman (Sánchez). WP_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:56. A_13,952 (37,903).

