Kansas CityMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals345115Totals32363
Merrifield 2b5231Buxton cf3220
Lopez ss4010Refsnyder rf-lf4110
Perez dh4011Arraez 2b3001
Benintendi lf4021Donaldson 3b2000
C.Santana 1b3000Sanó dh4000
Dozier pr-1b1100Rooker lf3012
Mondesi 3b3111Rortvedt c0000
O'Hearn rf3110Polanco ph1000
Olivares pr-rf0000Jeffers c2000
Isbel cf3011Kepler ph-rf2010
Rivero c4010Astudillo 1b4000
Simmons ss3010
Gordon ph1000

Kansas City1100100115
Minnesota1000020003

E_Mondesi (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6. 2B_Merrifield 2 (35), Buxton (14), Rooker (8). HR_Mondesi (6). SF_Perez (4), Benintendi (5), Arraez (5). S_Mondesi (2), Lopez (12).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Bubic51-343216
Tapia BS,0-12-310001
Brentz W,4-2100002
Staumont H,11100010
Barlow S,12-18110002
Minnesota
Ober41-353306
Moran11-320022
Garza Jr.11-300001
Alcala L,3-6121111
Minaya121101

HBP_Bubic (Buxton).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:31. A_19,496 (38,544).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

