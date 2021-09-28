ClevelandKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35493Totals30665
Straw cf5110Merrifield 2b-rf4110
Rosario ss4100Lopez ss4111
Ramírez 3b4120Perez c3321
Reyes dh3012Benintendi lf3112
Ramirez lf4000Alberto pr-2b0000
B.Zimmer rf3000C.Santana 1b3001
Mercado ph-rf1110Mondesi 3b4000
Chang 1b4011Dozier dh3010
Pérez c3010Taylor cf3000
Giménez 2b3020Isbel rf-lf3000
Miller ph-2b1000

Cleveland3000000104
Kansas City20010102x6

E_Miller (5). DP_Cleveland 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3. 2B_Straw (28), Ramírez (31), Chang (13), Perez (23). 3B_Lopez (6). HR_Benintendi (17), Perez (47). SB_Dozier (4). SF_C.Santana (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Civale51-344413
Gose2-300000
Parker L,2-111-311103
Shaw2-311112
Kansas City
Singer2-333310
E.Santana330023
Coleman11-300001
Speier11-310000
Tapia H,6100010
Brentz BS,2-71-321100
Staumont W,4-311-300001

E.Santana pitched to 4 batters in the 4th, Tapia pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Civale, Shaw, E.Santana.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:24. A_11,670 (37,903).

